Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Malaysia- Trade Section

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Malaysia?

We offer:

A traineeshipof up to6 months within the Trade Section of the EU Delegation to Malaysia, starting in October 2021.

The Trade and Economic Section is a small and dynamic section within the EU Delegation to Malaysia that deals with trade and economic relations between the EU and Malaysia. It works closely with the Malaysian Government, the network of European Trade Counsellors as well as with Malaysian and European business organizations and covers sectors from aviation, telecommunication, energy and manufacturing to agriculture and environment.

Main tasks:

Analysis of bilateral trade and investment developments and issues

Analysis of Malaysia's trade policy in relation to third countries and its impact on the EU

Analysis of macro or sector-specific Malaysian economic policies

Assessment of ASEAN-related trade issues and EU regional trade policy in relation to ASEAN

Participation and evaluation of local events, including seminars, workshops, conferences

Assessment and analysis of Malaysian economic developments

Statistical data collation and analysis of trade and economic indicators.

Monitoring of ASEAN economic integration

We look for:

Qualifications or special requirements:

Due to the very evolutive context of the COVID-19 breakthrough, applicants currently residing in Malaysia will only be considered

How to apply?

Candidates must apply to the e-mail address Delegation-Malaysia-Jobs@eeas.europa.eu and send the following documents:

A detailed standard Europass curriculum vitae ( CV ) (CVs in other format will not be considered)

) (CVs in other format will not be considered) a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship

and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Funded Traineeship - Trade and Economic Section (you may only apply to 1 traineeship per delegation, however based on your profile, the delegation could offer you a traineeship in another section).

Important information to read before applying

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 - Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

EU candidates currently residing in Malaysia must provide proof that they will be covered against the risk of a pandemic and the costs of repatriation.

The traineeships can only be offered in compliance with the local legislation as well as the legislation of the country of origin. In assessing the applications received, account will need to be taken of the COVID-19 situation and its possible effects on access possibilities to the country of assignment and thus candidates currently residing in country of assignment might be preferred.

The Delegation informs that even if our Headquarters confirm the eligibility of the selected candidate, traineeships could be postponed, suspended or even cancelled considering the very evolving context of the COVID-19 outbreak in the host country as well as in the country of origin. The same rule apply if a selected candidate is unable to reach the country of assignment.