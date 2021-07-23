Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Peru

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Peru?

We offer:

A traineeshipof 6 months within the Trade and EconomicSection of the EU Delegation to Peru, starting in November 2021.

The EU Delegation in Lima represents the European Union in Peru. The Trade and Economic section is one of the four sections of the Delegation and it is responsible for trade and economic matters concerning Peru and Bolivia. The section's main objectives are to uphold a stable and predictable trading environment, to open markets and create opportunities for EU companies and workers, to ensure fair and open trade by pursuing mutually beneficial trading conditions and combatting unfair competition, and to support the deployment of trade measures that contribute to sustainability. The section has the task to monitor, analyse and report to HQ on the Peruvian and Bolivian economies and on trade-related policies, measures and issues. Within the economic/trade scope, the section is also in charge of establishing and maintaining regular contacts with relevant national authorities, Member States representatives, and other relevant organisations/institutions. The section is a team of 3 persons.

Main tasks:

Monitor economic and trade news and legislative developments;

Report and analysis of relevant trade-related issues;

Contribute to economic and trade reporting and background notes on specific issues;

Assist in the organisation of Trade-related events (seminars, workshops, Trade Committee and Sub-committee meetings);

Take part in the meetings of the FTA Trade Committee and sub-committees and contribute to the reporting and minute production;

Draft content for key messages, speeches, fact sheets, press releases and others;

Take part in seminars, meetings and events & report back;

Collect figures on bilateral trade and perform statistical analysis and reporting on trade figures;

Develop specific contact databases;

Organise and file documents in the section's filling system;

We look for:

Qualifications or special requirements:

Due to the rapidly-evolving context of the COVID-19 pandemic, only applicants currently residing in Lima will be considered

Good knowledge or specialisation in Latin America, knowledge of Peruvian economy and trade relations is an asset;

Excellent communication skills in both English and Spanish;

Very good analytical and drafting skills;

Experience in organising events, including online events, is a strong asset;

Creative drive and writing skills;

Knowledge of statistics and data analysis is a strong asset;

Master´s degree in Economics, Management, International Trade or related fields;

How to apply?

Candidates must apply to the e-mail address Delegation-Peru-Trainees@eeas.europa.eu and send the following documents:

A detailed standard Europass curriculum vitae ( CV ) (CVs in other format will not be considered)

) (CVs in other format will not be considered) a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship

and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Funded Traineeship - Trade and Economic.

Important information to read before applying

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 - Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

Non-resident candidates must provide proof that they will be covered against the risk of a pandemic and the costs of repatriation.

The traineeships can only be offered in compliance with the local legislation as well as the legislation of the country of origin.

The Delegation informs that even if our Headquarters confirm the eligibility of the selected candidate, traineeships could be postponed, suspended or even cancelled considering the very evolving context of the COVID-19 outbreak in the host country.