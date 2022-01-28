Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Singapore- Political, Press and Information Section (PPI) and Trade Section

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Singapore?

We offer:

Traineeshipsof up to6 months within the following sections of the EU Delegation to Singapore, starting in April 2022:

Traineeship in the Political, Press and Information Section (PPI):

The Political, Press and Information Section of the Delegation of the European Union to Singapore follows the political and security developments in Singapore and the region, and communicates on developments in the EU. The Section also covers relations with the media and cultural diplomacy.

Main tasks:

Contribute to the reporting on political and security developments in Singapore and in the region (ASEAN as well as the Indo-Pacific) and on Singapore's relations with its foreign partners (e.g. by conducting research and drafting papers on various policy issues);

Attend seminars, webinars, press conferences, etc. as requested;

Assist in the organisation of meetings and events hosted at and by the Delegation;

Draft minutes of meetings;

Assist in writing reports.



Traineeship in the Trade Section (TRADE):

The Trade and Economic Section of the Delegation of the European Union to Singapore is in charge of following trade and economic developments in Singapore and to communicate on EU trade and economic policies.

Main tasks:

Attend and report on conferences, seminars and lectures covering international economic and trade relations, domestic economic policies and institutional matters;

Conduct research and drafting background papers on economic policies and political matters;

Supply timely and concise information on key trade, economic and political developments affecting Singapore and the region;

Assist in the organisation of meetings and events hosted at the Delegation

Draft minutes of meetings.

We look for:

Qualifications or special requirements:

Due to the very evolutive context of the COVID-19 pandemic, applicants will only be considered if they : Are currently residing in Singapore. Are travelling to Singapore from a country subject to a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) https://safetravel.ica.gov.sg/



Knowledge of EU institutions and policies;

Eagerness to learn, motivation to work in a team, attention to detail

Fluency in English;



For the PPI Section: Background in political and social sciences and/or international relations, or a very strong proven capacity for one of those fields; Knowledge of Singapore and the region is an advantage.



For the TRADE section: General understanding of international trade and economic matters; Legal or economic background would be an asset.



How to apply?

Candidates must apply to the e-mail address delegation-singapore-internships@eeas.europa.eu and send the following documents:

A detailed standard Europass curriculum vitae ( CV ) (CVs in other format will not be considered)

) (CVs in other format will not be considered) a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship

and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Funded Traineeship - PPI or TRADE Section (you may only apply to 1 traineeship per delegation, however based on your profile, the delegation could offer you a traineeship in another section).

Important information to read before applying

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 - Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

Non-resident candidates must provide proof that they will be covered against the risk of a pandemic and the costs of repatriation.

The traineeships can only be offered in compliance with the local legislation as well as the legislation of the country of origin. In assessing the applications received, account will need to be taken of the COVID-19 situation and its possible effects on access possibilities to the country of assignment and thus candidates currently residing in country of assignment might be preferred.

The Delegation informs that even if our Headquarters confirm the eligibility of the selected candidate, traineeships could be postponed, suspended or even cancelled considering the very evolving context of the COVID-19 outbreak in the host country as well as in the country of origin. The same rule apply if a selected candidate is unable to reach the country of assignment.