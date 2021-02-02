Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Uruguay – Trade & Economic Section

02/02/2021 | 07:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Uruguay?

We offer:

A traineeshipof up to6 months within the Trade & Economic Section of the EU Delegation Montevideo to Uruguay, starting in April 2021.

Main tasks:

  • Monitor, analyse and contribute to reports on trade and economic situation of Uruguay and Paraguay, as well as the evolution of foreign relations of both countries.
  • Investigate and carry out analytical tasks and draft recommendations through independent work.
  • Organise, participate in and report on meetings.
  • Support the visibility activities of the European Union in Uruguay.
  • Prepare presentations and carry out other possible administrative tasks.

We look for:

Qualifications or special requirements:

  • Please note that due to the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, applicants currently residing in Uruguay will only be considered
  • At least BA in economy, international relations or similar
  • Fluency in Spanish and very good level of English
  • Interest in diplomacy, trade, economy and European Union

How to apply?

Candidates must apply to the e-mail address delegation-uruguay-traineeship@eeas.europa.eu and send the following documents:

  • A detailed standard Europass curriculum vitae (CV) (CVs in other format will not be considered)
  • a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship
  • and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Funded Traineeship - Trade & Economic Section

Important information to read before applying

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 - Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

EU candidates currently residing in Uruguay must provide proof that they will be covered against the risk of a pandemic and the costs of repatriation.

The traineeships can only be offered in compliance with the local legislation as well as the legislation of the country of origin. In assessing the applications received, account will need to be taken of the COVID-19 situation and its possible effects on access possibilities to the country of assignment and thus candidates currently residing in country of assignment might be preferred.

The Delegation informs that even if our Headquarters confirm the eligibility of the selected candidate, traineeships could be postponed, suspended or even cancelled considering the very evolving context of the COVID-19 outbreak in the host country as well as in the country of origin. The same rule apply if a selected candidate is unable to reach the country of assignment.

Disclaimer

European External Action Service published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 12:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:50aPGS : UK Scheme of Arrangement Approved by Court
PU
07:50aIFM INVESTORS AND ONTARIO TEACHERS' : Pension Plan Board jointly acquire Canadian district energy operations owned by Enwave Energy Corporation
BU
07:50aMicrosoft Invites Nextech AR to Showcase its Innovative, Cutting Edge Virtual Education Solutions at Its Global Education Partner Summit
GL
07:49aBRISTOL MYERS : Deucravacitinib Shows Superiority to Placebo, Otezla in 2nd Phase 3 Study
DJ
07:49aEQS-NEWS : SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY) is invited to join Stankevicius Group's digital asset banking venture by CEO Paulius Stankevicius
DJ
07:48aMANPOWERGROUP INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:48aSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Apple Takes Smartphone Apps Processor Revenue Leadership
BU
07:47aAirlines flying blind into summer capacity sweepstake
RE
07:47aLUMENTUM : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:47aREALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
2FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Meets 2020 Guidance; Expects 2021 Earnings Hit From Pandemic
3Pandemic drives oil major BP to first loss in a decade
4S&P 500 posts biggest gain since Nov. 24, led by gains in tech shares
5BP PLC : Pandemic drives oil major BP to first loss in a decade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ