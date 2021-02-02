Funded traineeship for young graduates at the EU Delegation to Uruguay – Trade & Economic Section

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Uruguay?

We offer:

A traineeshipof up to6 months within the Trade & Economic Section of the EU Delegation Montevideo to Uruguay, starting in April 2021.

Main tasks:

Monitor, analyse and contribute to reports on trade and economic situation of Uruguay and Paraguay, as well as the evolution of foreign relations of both countries.

Investigate and carry out analytical tasks and draft recommendations through independent work.

Organise, participate in and report on meetings.

Support the visibility activities of the European Union in Uruguay.

Prepare presentations and carry out other possible administrative tasks.

We look for:

Qualifications or special requirements:

Please note that due to the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, applicants currently residing in Uruguay will only be considered

At least BA in economy, international relations or similar

Fluency in Spanish and very good level of English

Interest in diplomacy, trade, economy and European Union

How to apply?

Candidates must apply to the e-mail address delegation-uruguay-traineeship@eeas.europa.eu and send the following documents:

A detailed standard Europass curriculum vitae ( CV ) (CVs in other format will not be considered)

) (CVs in other format will not be considered) a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship

and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Funded Traineeship - Trade & Economic Section

Important information to read before applying

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 - Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

EU candidates currently residing in Uruguay must provide proof that they will be covered against the risk of a pandemic and the costs of repatriation.

The traineeships can only be offered in compliance with the local legislation as well as the legislation of the country of origin. In assessing the applications received, account will need to be taken of the COVID-19 situation and its possible effects on access possibilities to the country of assignment and thus candidates currently residing in country of assignment might be preferred.

The Delegation informs that even if our Headquarters confirm the eligibility of the selected candidate, traineeships could be postponed, suspended or even cancelled considering the very evolving context of the COVID-19 outbreak in the host country as well as in the country of origin. The same rule apply if a selected candidate is unable to reach the country of assignment.