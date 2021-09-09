Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Funding Circle names new CEO as it swings to profit

09/09/2021 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of online lending platform Funding Circle's British business will succeed Samir Desai as chief executive, the company said on Thursday as it reported a swing to profit in the first half of the year.

Lisa Jacobs will take the helm on Jan. 1, when Desai becomes a non-executive director, the company said.

Funding Circle posted a first-half operating profit of 35.5 million pounds ($48.9 million), against a 113.5 million pound loss in the same period last year.

The company said loans under management grew 33% to a record 4.9 billion pounds, helped by increased automation of its loan application process.

Funding Circle, which Desai founded in 2010, achieved early success as one of the first peer-to-peer lending platforms connecting retail and institutional investors with small business borrowers.

It has fared less well in recent years, however, and its shares plunged on their stock market debut in September 2018.

The company added on Thursday that its first-half performance was better than expected and it is unlikely to be replicated in the second half.

($1 = 0.7267 pounds)

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by David Goodman)

By Lawrence White


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:03aUK airline easyJet rejects bid offer, to raise $1.7 billion
RE
03:00aHow business travel may never be the same again
RE
02:56aFunding Circle names new CEO as it swings to profit
RE
02:48aNikkei falls from 6-month peak on virus-led slowdown worries
RE
02:48aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australian banks reject pressure to deal with cryptocurrency firms
RE
02:45aUK airline easyJet rejects bid offer, to raise $1.7 bln
RE
02:43aUK's Computacenter sees chip supply shortages until 2022
RE
02:42aThai consumer mood at record low in August on tighter restrictions
RE
02:38aPhilippines to weather tighter financial conditions -central bank governor
RE
02:36aProfit at bid target Morrisons falls 37% on COVID hit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
2UK house prices keep rising even as tax break unwinds: RICS
3LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for A..
4Chinese gaming stocks tumble after regulators summon firms
5U.S. markets regulator takes aim at Coinbase lending product

HOT NEWS