Funding for seed growers to ease the effects of COVID-19

The government of Prince Edward Island will help the province's seed potato growers with an assistance program to compensate for the negative effects COVID-19 has had on their industry.

The Seed Potato Recovery Program is a $1.19 million fund for seed growers who can demonstrate that they have incurred extraordinary costs associated with the pandemic.

'We know COVID-19 has had a negative impact on our seed growers, by reducing the volume of potatoes sold and adding extraordinary costs for disposal of surplus potatoes. This funding will help to ensure that Island farmers are in a sound financial position to continue to contribute to the Island economy when the current difficulties are over.'

- Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson

Applications will be open until January 15, 2021.

'Seed growers are the foundation of a healthy potato industry, but this has been a hard year for the seed sector,' said chairman of the PEI Potato Board, Jason Hayden. 'By putting relief dollars in the hands of these producers, this program will help ensure our industry remains strong and stable.'

Media contact:

Ron Ryder

Department of Agriculture and Land

902-314-6367

rrryder@gov.pe.ca