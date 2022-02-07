Funds at major FX crossroads after shock ECB pivot: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb 7 (Reuters) - If dollar bulls had grown
complacent that the relentlessly hawkish shift in Fed
expectations recently would extend its rally for a few months
more, they got a major wake-up call last week from the ECB.
Unthinkable only a few weeks ago, the door to a euro zone
interest rate hike this year is now open after European Central
Bank chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday acknowledged that
inflationary pressures are unlikely to ease in the near term,
noting: "The situation has indeed changed."
This, indeed, changes the situation for the FX market.
The euro's status as a perma-funding currency is over, or
close to it. With one of the world's most dovish central banks
no longer so dovish, the upside for the euro could be
considerable.
But after years of negative interest rates, a more bloated
balance sheet than the Fed's or Bank of Japan's, and guidance
from Lagarde less than two months ago that a rate hike this year
was "very unlikely", how deep does this new-found hawkishness
run? Could another policy mistake be looming?
This is the crossroads hedge funds and speculators on the
U.S. futures markets find themselves at.
The latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data for the
week ending Feb. 1 show that funds trimmed their net long euro
position to 29,716 contracts from the previous week's 31,560.
Current euro positioning is close to its most bullish in
almost six months, but precedes the ECB meeting, and can easily
be extended. Funds built up considerably bigger euro longs in
2017, 2018 and 2020, and will do so again if they think the ECB
will walk the talk on rates.
Euro money markets are now betting on 25 basis points of
rate hikes by the ECB's Sept. 8 meeting, and 50 bps by December,
which would bring the deposit rate up to 0% by year-end. Sources
told Reuters that some ECB policymakers even wanted to start
tightening policy last week.
The euro jumped 1.2% against the dollar on Thursday, its
best day since March 2020, and rose 2.7% on the week, its best
week since March 2020. Excluding the pandemic-fueled gyrations
of nearly two years ago, it was the euro's best week since 2016.
Deutsche Bank on Thursday closed its short euro trade and
advised clients to go long against the dollar, arguing that
Lagarde "clearly signaled a pivot from slow-moving
calendar-based guidance to something far more active."
Several other banks immediately changed their ECB forecasts
too.
If the euro's near-term outlook against the rested solely on
the ECB's volte-face, perhaps the only debate might surround the
extent of its gains. But in foreign exchange there is always the
other side of the trade to consider, in this case the dollar.
The U.S. rate outlook was also thrown a curve ball last
week, in the shape of a blowout employment report which showed
almost half a million new jobs and surging wage growth in
January, and massive upward revisions to the previous two
months' job growth.
The U.S. money market curve is now fully pricing in five
quarter-point hikes this year, and a 35% chance of a sixth.
Maybe Bank of America's bold call for seven increases is not so
outlandish after all.
This could inject new life into the dollar, which had
started to drift from last week's 19-month high against a basket
of currencies even before the ECB surprise on Thursday.
Funds had already started to cut their bullish dollar bets.
Last week's overall net long position worth $10.3 billion is the
smallest since September, and about half the $20 billion or so
it had been from mid-December through mid-January.
As with the euro, positioning is not stretched. As with the
euro, there is plenty room for speculators to add to their longs
again and bet on it appreciating.
(By Jamie McGeever)