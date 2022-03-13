Funds dump CBOT wheat shorts on epic rally; end users snap up corn -Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 13 (Reuters) - Many speculators
were on the wrong side of the Chicago wheat market when Russia
invaded Ukraine and therefore unprepared for last week’s price
action in the futures market.
The two Black Sea grain giants cover more than a quarter of
the world’s wheat exports and Ukraine is a top corn exporter,
and both countries’ shipping programs have been largely
non-existent since the invasion began late last month.
Low liquidity has been a theme in CBOT wheat this year as
open interest was running at 13-year lows through late last
month. Futures had hit nine-year highs in November and
immediately after, money managers took a net short position in
CBOT wheat that peaked in mid-February.
Most-active CBOT wheat futures surged 31% in the week
ended March 8, reaching an all-time high of $13.63-1/2 per
bushel on March 8. Money managers through that period
established a net long of 20,208 futures and options contracts
versus a net short of 7,036 on March 1.
Much of that move was short covering, which near 19,000
contracts was funds’ largest short escape in two years. Index
traders increased their total number of CBOT wheat positions by
9% on the week, reaching the highest levels since November.
However, end users were not necessarily spooked as they
added just over 6,000 CBOT wheat shorts through March 8. They
also eliminated about 6,700 longs, and their net short of 14,546
futures and options contracts is the largest since November.
Panic buying among end users was the theme in corn for the
week ended March 8. Commercials added 73,492 gross corn shorts,
the most for any week since January 2021. They also added 53,210
corn longs, the most since May, and their net short of 435,805
futures and options contracts is approaching last year’s record
levels.
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on
Friday also showed that money managers were corn buyers through
March 8. They extended their net long in CBOT corn
futures and options to 368,784 contracts from 349,222 a week
earlier.
Money managers covered about 11,000 gross corn shorts during
the week, dropping that total to 10,365 contracts, the fewest
since July 2012. Corn open interest jumped 4% on the week to
2.05 million contracts, some 13% below last year’s levels.
Corn futures had risen nearly 4% in the week ended
March 8, and they added another 1.3% in the following three
sessions. Friday’s settle of $7.62-1/2 per bushel is the
most-active contract’s highest since 2012.
CBOT wheat open interest had risen 10% in the two weeks
ended March 8, but it remained below average. Most-active
futures dropped 14% between Wednesday and Friday, though the
selloff paused on Friday, as May wheat rose 1.8% and ended
at $11.06-1/2 per bushel.
Commodity funds are thought to have sold 34,000 CBOT wheat
futures contracts over the last three sessions, which would
erase the speculative net long if true. Funds were
seen as modest buyers of corn, light buyers of soy products and
light sellers of soybeans.
SOY COMPLEX
Soybeans have taken a backseat to the grains amid the
Ukraine crisis, though they have remained mostly supported by
both related and unrelated events. Ukraine is the top sunflower
oil exporter, creating an even tighter situation for global
vegoils.
Soybean oil prices have also been bolstered by surging crude
oil, which hit 14-year highs last week with Russian supplies in
jeopardy due to sanctions and bans.
Outside of the Black Sea, crop estimates have been slipping
for Brazil’s drought-stricken soybeans, and global buyers
including China have been flocking to the United States to
secure supplies.
Most-active CBOT soybean futures were unchanged in the
week ended March 8, and money managers trimmed about 4,000
contracts from their net long, which fell to 171,714 futures and
options contracts. That is slightly more bullish than their
year-ago view.
Money managers are a bit less optimistic on soybean oil than
a year ago, but the net long of 85,669 futures and options
contracts is well above average for the date and represents an
increase around 4,200 on the week.
Speculators’ soybean meal stance is highly bullish for the
date. Money managers added about 1,800 contracts through March 8
and their net long climbed to 96,627 futures and options
contracts. That marked a sixth consecutive week of net buying.
Most-active soybean meal and oil futures rose
fractionally in the last three sessions, though soybeans fell
nearly 1%. Soybean meal on Thursday hit $490 per short ton, the
most-active contract’s highest level since June 2014.
Soybean oil futures on Wednesday hit an all-time high of
78.58 cents per pound. The most-active contract has risen nearly
35% so far in 2022.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters and views expressed
above are her own.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)