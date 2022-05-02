Funds in historic U.S. bond shift as volatility hits 2009 levels: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., May 2 (Reuters) - With worries over U.S.
economic growth now rivaling deeper-rooted concerns over
inflation, hedge funds have slashed their bearish Treasuries
bets by the most on record and bond market volatility has
climbed to a 13-year high.
This is how speculators are going into the Federal Reserve's
May 3-4 meeting, where policymakers are expected to raise
interest rates by 50 basis points for the first time since 2000.
A 75-basis point increase would be the biggest since 1994.
But the hawkish fervor of recent months is taking its toll.
The S&P 500 has had its worst January-April performance since
the 1930s, the economy contracted in the first quarter, and
financial conditions are tightening rapidly.
Funds took the opportunity to significantly reduce their net
short 10-year Treasuries position ahead of the Fed's meeting.
That will have been prompted by profit-taking too - macro funds
just had their best first quarter since 1993.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data for the week to
April 26 show that funds' net short position fell by more than
200,000 contracts to 117,817, the smallest since October.
The scale of the shift was historic. It was the most bullish
weekly swing in net positioning since 2017 and the second
largest on record. In terms of gross short positions only, it
was the biggest reduction ever.
A short position is essentially a bet that an asset's price
will fall, and a long position is a bet it will rise. In bonds,
yields rise when prices fall, and move lower when prices rise.
VOL TO PLAY FOR
The move was also reflected in spot markets - the 10-year
yield fell sharply to 2.72% from 2.98% in that week, the peak
'terminal rate' around the middle of next year implied by
Eurodollar futures fell around 25 basis points, and the gap
between two- and 10-year yields shrank.
Yields and implied rates have since snapped higher again,
however, even though the initial snapshot of the economy in the
first quarter showed a 1.4% slump in output, and there are signs
that inflation may have peaked.
The Fed takes center stage this week, with balance sheet
reduction plans likely to be unveiled also. 'Quantitative
tightening' will be scrutinized by investors just as closely as
the decision and guidance on interest rates.
Achieving a soft landing for the economy while successfully
snuffing out the highest inflation in 40 years is a challenging
balancing act. It is perhaps little surprise that, as the Fed
appears comfortable with the rapid tightening of financial
conditions, bond market volatility is soaring.
Last week the three-month ICE Bank of America MOVE index of
implied Treasury market volatility rose to 127.17, the highest
since August 2009.
Analysts at TD Securities reckon the Fed will not want to
"overdo" policy tightening above neutral if it looks like growth
and/or inflation are about to fall.
The Fed's estimate of the long-term 'neutral' rate of
interest is 2.4%, but Eurodollar futures market pricing has
rates remaining above 3% for at least the next five years. This
is a disconnect that cannot persist for long.
"Rates are likely to remain extremely volatile in the
near-term as markets remain uncertain about how quickly the Fed
will deliver tightening," TD Securities analysts wrote on
Friday.
Related columns:
- Inflation narrative a 'virus' and policy headache
- 'Peak subscription' a red flag for U.S. economy and
markets (Reuters, April 27)
- Given what followed, emerging markets fear 1994 Fed redux
- Cold comfort in re-steepening U.S. yield curve (Reuters,
April 8)
(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
(By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrea Ricci)