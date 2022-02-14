Funds on right side of historic U.S. bond market move: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb 14 (Reuters) - Hedge funds look to be on
the right side of the seismic moves in Treasuries that have
propelled short-dated borrowing costs higher, intensified
flattening pressures across the yield curve, and ripped up the
consensus 2022 U.S. interest rate outlook.
Futures market data for the week through Feb. 8 showed
speculators flipped to a net short position in two-year
Treasuries for the first time this year and cut their net short
position in the 10-year space to its smallest since October.
A deeper dive into the latest Commodity Futures Trading
Commission report reveals that the bearish momentum in two-year
futures is accelerating fast, and offers signs that bullish
sentiment in 10-year bonds is emerging.
Together, this shows funds are betting that the 2s/10s yield
curve will continue to flatten.
The CFTC data are for the week through Tuesday Feb. 8, two
days before figures showed inflation in January jumping to a
40-year high of 7.5%.
That triggered a 24-basis point rise in the two-year yield,
the most for a single day since June 2009, and a 13 basis point
narrowing of the spread between two- and 10-year yields, the
fourth biggest compression in a decade.
Money markets are now pricing in at least 150 basis points
of tightening from the Federal Reserve this year, starting with
a 50 bp rate hike in March, and Wall Street banks have revised
their Fed outlook sharply higher.
Hedge funds were net short 11,430 contracts of two-year
Treasuries, the first net short this year. The week-on-week
swing of around 59,000 contracts was the biggest bearish shift
since October.
A short position is essentially a bet that an asset's price
will fall, and a long position is a bet it will rise. In bonds,
yields rise when prices fall, and move lower when prices rise.
The swing to a net short position was down to funds opening
new shorts and closing out longs. Momentum indicators show that
momentum on the short side is the strongest in a year.
The CFTC data also showed that funds cut their net short
10-year U.S. bond position by some 73,000 contracts to around
202,000, its smallest since October. The change was almost
entirely due to fresh longs being opened, perhaps indicating
that a more fundamental shift in outlook is underway.
Collectively, that's a bet on a higher two-year yield and
lower 10-year yield. This trend has been in place for months but
is accelerating rapidly. The curve is only 40 basis points from
inversion, the red flag that has preceded all six recessions in
the past 45 years.
If the Fed follows through on expectations for the most
aggressive tightening cycle in a quarter of a century, recession
in 2023 or 2024 is a clear and growing risk.
"It is widely accepted that the Fed had over-stimulated and
has been significantly behind the curve over the last several
months. However, it does not make sense to compound that mistake
by swinging to the other extreme. Errors are additive; they do
not cancel out," Citi rates strategists wrote on Friday.
On top of the economic reasons for buying 10-year bonds and
betting on further flattening of the yield curve, there may also
be technical arguments for doing so. Only two weeks ago,
speculators' long positions in 10-year futures were barely
400,000 contracts, the lowest in almost five years. There is
room to add, especially with a yield of 2% on offer.
And if Russia invades Ukraine, the most liquid and safest
market on the planet might be expected to draw strong investor
demand, regardless of the inflation or technical picture.
Macro strategies made money in January, bucking the wider
downtrend across the hedge fund industry. Funds betting on
higher short-term yields and flatter curves will be sitting
pretty for another positive month in February.
(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
(By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sam Holmes)