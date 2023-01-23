Funds pad CBOT corn, soy longs on smaller U.S. crops and Argentine drought -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan 22 (Reuters) - Speculators cranked
up bullish bets in Chicago-traded corn and soybeans last week as
U.S. government data revealed smaller domestic crops than
analysts expected, keeping supply scenarios tight through at
least mid-year.
Ongoing drought in Argentina also enticed fund buying last
week in corn, soybeans and soybean meal, forcing another managed
money record in the latter.
Money managers' extension of net longs in CBOT corn,
soybeans and meal in the week ended Jan. 17 was the result of
new gross longs, which were especially numerous in corn and
beans. All three contracts posted multi-month highs in
most-actively traded futures on Jan. 18.
But corn, soybeans and especially meal futures fell Friday
as weather models for parched Argentina predicted decent
rainfall totals over at least the next week, so funds' recent
boost in bullishness may not prove fruitful.
In the four-session week ended Jan. 17, money managers
expanded their net long in CBOT soybean futures and options to
168,298 contracts, the largest since April. That was on an
increase of more than 36,000 contracts, the most for any week in
nearly a year.
Money managers’ new soy long is their strongest ever for
mid-January and is close to their January 2021 views. But open
interest two years ago was nearly twice as large as today’s
levels, which are nine-year lows for the date.
Open interest in CBOT corn futures and options is at 13-year
lows for the time of year after hovering a bit below average
during mid-to-late 2022. Investors’ corn views are relatively
bullish for the time of year, but less so than in the past two
Januarys.
Through Jan. 17, money managers boosted their net long in
CBOT corn futures and options to 192,137 contracts from 149,605
a week earlier. That included the addition of 42,000 gross
longs, the most for any week in more than 14 months.
The managed money net long in CBOT soybean meal hit a new
lifetime high for a third consecutive week through Jan. 17, and
funds extended their buying streak to eight weeks. The new
stance of 150,939 futures and options contracts was up from
142,711 a week earlier.
When including other speculators, May 2018 still holds the
all-time net long in meal across all speculators by about 1,000
contracts. Meal open interest is at average levels and nearly
identical to year-ago ones, but it remains well below the
all-time highs from mid-2018.
Most-active CBOT soybean oil rose 2% in the week
ended Jan. 17, but money managers trimmed their net long by 606
contracts to 54,008 futures and options contracts.
They also forged their most bearish stance in CBOT wheat
futures and options since May 2019, increasing their net short
to 65,089 contracts from 63,134 a week earlier. That was despite
a 3% climb in futures.
In the last three sessions, most-active CBOT soybean futures
fell 2.2%, corn fell 1.3% and soymeal shed
3.6%. Soybean oil dropped 2.9% and CBOT wheat was down
1.4%.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
(Editing by Josie Kao)