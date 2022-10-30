Funds pile in to CBOT soyoil and stage biggest post-war wheat sell-off -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct 30 (Reuters) - Despite tight
global wheat stocks, record prices and historic uncertainty over
trade, speculators have spent more time this year selling
Chicago wheat futures and options rather than buying them,
though moves have been light as open interest is at 17-year lows
for the date.
But in the week ended Oct. 25, money managers boosted their
net short position in CBOT wheat futures and options by 14,000
to 36,052 contracts, their largest single-week sell-off since
July 2021.
Funds now hold their most bearish CBOT wheat stance since
June 2020, perhaps an uncomfortable position given that Russia
on Saturday halted its role in the Ukraine export deal, cutting
off Ukraine’s agricultural shipments and blocking at least 218
vessels from eventual departure.
Money managers’ latest wheat move was primarily due to the
addition of new shorts, easily the most for any week since the
Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February. Such a sell-off
was not anticipated as most-active CBOT wheat futures fell
a modest 1.7% through Oct. 25.
Wheat futures on Friday touched more than one-month lows,
settling at $8.29-1/4 per bushel, almost 13% off the October
high and similar to the prices seen in the days before the
invasion. The trade had been feeling more optimistic toward the
Ukraine deal in recent weeks, at least prior to Saturday.
Funds’ bearish CBOT wheat views are not all that standout
for the time of year, maybe a little more negative than average,
though they are far more modest than in 2016 or 2017, when money
managers entered November with a net short of over 100,000
contracts.
Sufficient uncertainties and low market participation should
prevent funds’ bearish views from approaching these levels. Open
interest was very high in those years, especially in 2017. Wheat
futures in 2016 and 2017 were at the lowest levels observed in
the last decade-plus.
In CBOT corn, money managers’ net long, up more than 10,000
contracts in the week ended Oct. 25, is very similar to the same
week in the previous two years at 264,374 futures and options
contracts.
Most-active corn futures drifted fractionally lower on
Friday, ending at $6.80-3/4 per bushel. Concerns for slow U.S.
corn demand, particularly for exports, have been balanced by the
tighter global supply picture and the unknown future of
Ukraine's exports.
SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS
CBOT soybean oil futures surged 5% for a second
straight week in the week ended Oct. 25, and money managers
added more than 20,000 gross longs to their net long, which
reached 95,161 futures and options contracts.
That was up from 60,984 contracts two weeks earlier, and the
latest two-week stretch of buying is funds’ largest in the
vegoil since the first week of October 2021. The net long is now
the biggest since April.
CBOT soyoil has rallied this month along with other global
vegoil markets on supply concerns and strength in crude oil.
Soyoil on Thursday hit a four-month high of 73.97 cents per
pound, though the contract settled almost 3% off that high on
Friday.
Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed that money managers through Oct. 25 added more than
15,000 soybean meal futures and options contracts to their net
long, which jumped to 86,030 contracts.
October had begun with sharp selling in CBOT soymeal, though
the latest week of buying was funds’ biggest since November
2021. The latest move resulted largely from new longs, but short
covering hit a 20-week high.
Soymeal futures rose more than 3% in the week ended
Oct. 25 and added more than 2% over the last three sessions,
reaching a one-month high on Friday and settling at $425.40 per
short ton. That is 28% higher than the same date a year ago.
CBOT soybeans came along for the ride last week as
fractional gains in futures corresponded with moderate fund
buying. Money managers increased their net long to 75,411
futures and options contracts through Oct. 25 from 66,862 a week
earlier.
Strength in soymeal and outside markets on Friday lifted
CBOT January soybeans slightly to end the week, settling
at $14.00-1/4 per bushel.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
(Writing by Karen Braun
Editing by Matthew Lewis)