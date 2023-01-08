Funds plant record CBOT soymeal bets; corn and soy longs remain intact -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan 8 (Reuters) - Money managers began
2023 with their most bullish ever stance in Chicago-traded
soybean meal, and their heavier corn and soy selling in the
year’s first session was outdone by ample buying in the final
days of 2022.
In the four-day week ended Jan. 3, money managers boosted
their net long position in CBOT soybean meal futures and options
to a record 141,877 contracts, up nearly 12,000 on the week,
according to data published Friday by the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission.
That beats the old managed money record net long of 133,549
meal contracts on May 1, 2018, and just like the five prior
weeks, last week’s move was mostly the result of new gross
longs. Most-active soymeal was up 4% in the week ended
Jan. 3.
May 2018 still holds the crown when it comes to the
speculative net long, including managed money and other
reportable traders, by just over 12,000 meal futures and options
contracts.
Meal futures rose nearly 3% over the last three sessions,
finishing Friday at $477.60 per short ton, the highest since
late March, as hot and dry weather grips leading meal exporter
Argentina.
CORN, SOY, WHEAT
CBOT corn, soybean and wheat futures declined notably on
Jan. 3, the first trading day of 2023. But money managers
remained net buyers of all three in that week due to a strong
finish to 2022.
Through Jan. 3, money managers increased their net long in
CBOT corn futures and options to 196,457 contracts, a two-month
high, from 159,315 a week earlier. The two weeks ended Jan. 3
marked funds’ heaviest two-week corn buying in 14 months, and
new longs were in control.
Money managers bought CBOT soybeans for a fourth straight
week through Jan. 3, raising their net long to a seven-month
high of 142,994 futures and options contracts, up from 128,616 a
week earlier. They added nearly 63,000 gross soybean longs over
the latest six weeks while gross shorts remained largely
unchanged.
Elsewhere in the soy complex, money managers reduced their
net long position in CBOT soybean oil through Jan. 3 to 63,762
futures and options contracts from 65,587 a week earlier. The
lighter selling was despite a near 5% drop in most-active
futures. Futures were unchanged between Wednesday and
Friday.
Funds became increasingly bearish CBOT wheat throughout the
second half of 2022, but they have not been net sellers since
the first week of December. Through Jan. 3, they cut about 3,500
contracts from their stance, resulting in a net short of 52,715
CBOT wheat futures and options contracts.
CBOT wheat added more than 6% in the four weeks through Jan.
3, but they shed 4% in the last three sessions, ending Friday at
$7.43-1/2 per bushel. Investors may have reduced CBOT corn
length late last week with futures down 2.5% between Wednesday
and Friday.
Most-active CBOT soybean futures were unchanged over
the last three sessions given the poor conditions in Argentina
and possibly unfavorable weather in Brazil’s southernmost state
offsetting U.S. demand concerns.
This week, traders are awaiting the U.S. Department of
Agriculture’s reports due Thursday at noon EST (1700 GMT). They
expect U.S. corn, soy and wheat ending stock estimates to rise
along with Brazilian corn and soy crops, though a sizable
decline is predicted for Argentina’s harvests.
Analysts also expect U.S. winter wheat seedings for the 2023
harvest at seven-year highs. The 2022 U.S. corn and soy crops
are seen slightly larger than previous estimates.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)