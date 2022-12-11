Funds stage record exit of CBOT soyoil and sell most corn since 2019 -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec 11 (Reuters) - Speculators have
been extremely bullish toward Chicago-traded soybean oil futures
for much of the past two years, largely based on ideas that
biofuel policies would greatly expand the vegetable oil’s use in
the immediate future.
But earlier this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency’s proposed biofuel blending mandates through 2025 fell
short of expectations, and investors found themselves far too
optimistic on both soyoil and its relative strength versus
soybean meal.
Most-active CBOT soybean oil futures plunged 15.6% in
the week ended Dec. 6, and money managers axed nearly 43,000
futures and options contracts from their net long position,
which fell to 62,584 contracts.
That included a record-large weekly exit of more than 34,000
gross soyoil longs. The net reduction was only the second
largest ever because it featured a more modest addition of gross
shorts, and those remained relatively low as of Dec. 6.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday reduced its
2022-23 estimate of U.S. soyoil used for biofuels, confirming
the trade’s fear that the volume mandates were not up to prior
expectations. Some market participants think there may be
additional cuts coming.
Funds have been bullish soybean meal all year, but the
disappointing U.S. biofuel policy and poor crop conditions in
top soybean meal exporter Argentina had investors unwinding
oilshare positions at a near-record rate. Oilshare measures
soyoil’s share of value in the soy products.
Most-active CBOT soybean meal climbed 10% in the week
ended Dec. 6, and money managers increased their net long to
98,509 futures and options contracts from 74,861 a week earlier.
Gross longs were added at the highest rate since May 2018.
Soymeal futures rose 5% between Wednesday and Friday, and
average daily trading volume was among the highest in recent
years for any three-day period. Friday’s settle of $471.60 per
short ton is record high for the date, and the recent rally is
meal’s strongest by percentage since mid-2017.
Selling eased but continued over the last three sessions in
soybean oil futures, which fell 2.6% and settled Friday at 60.01
cents per pound, the lowest since July.
CBOT soybean futures were little changed in the week
ended Dec. 6, and money managers cut their net long to 99,454
futures and options contracts from 102,104 a week earlier. It is
interesting to note that both new longs and new shorts were
prominent in the move.
Soybeans rose 2% between Wednesday and Friday, hitting a
three-month high Friday of $14.92-3/4 per bushel.
CORN AND WHEAT
Money managers’ net long in CBOT corn futures and options is
now the smallest since the early days of the recent rally in
September 2020. Most-active futures shed 5% through Dec. 6
and funds slashed their position to 120,213 contracts from
191,631 a week earlier.
That was the largest weekly net reduction in corn since
August 2019. Gross corn shorts remain historically light, but
they rose last week by the biggest degree since August 2020.
Corn futures rose 1% late last week, though on Wednesday
they hit the lowest price since August at $6.35 per bushel. U.S.
corn export demand is very poor and USDA recognized that Friday,
reducing 2022-23 exports to a three-year low, down 16% on the
year.
Most-active CBOT wheat futures lost nearly 7% in the
week ended Dec. 6, reaching their lowest level since October
2021. Money managers increased their net short by more than
9,000 to 63,382 futures and options contracts, the most bearish
since May 2019.
Gross CBOT wheat shorts were also the most plentiful since
May 2019, having nearly doubled since early October, increasing
each week since then.
CBOT wheat rose fractionally over the last three sessions,
though volumes were modest. U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive on
the global market, overtaken by plentiful, cheaper Russian
supplies.
Money managers’ net long in Kansas City wheat futures and
options dropped below 10,000 contracts through Dec. 6 as the
most-active contract touched its lowest price since
August. Funds have held bullish views in K.C. wheat since
September 2020.
March Minneapolis wheat also notched four-month lows
on Dec. 6, and money managers pushed their net short position
past 3,000 futures and options contracts. That is their most
bearish since October 2020 and their third consecutive week
holding a net short.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
(Editing by Diane Craft)