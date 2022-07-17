Funds stay focused on selling trend despite CBOT grain rally -Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 17 (Reuters) -
Chicago grain and oilseed futures underwent a remarkable rebound
following a sharp downturn spanning the July 4 holiday break,
but speculators were more interested in continuing the selling
once prices broke last Tuesday.
CBOT corn futures had risen as much as 14% during the
week ended July 12, but steep losses on July 12 put weekly gains
at just over 1%, and money managers marked their fourth
consecutive week of heavier selling in the yellow grain.
Their net long fell by more than 21,000 futures and options
contracts during the week to 151,174 contracts, the least
bullish since October 2020. That was predominantly due to a
reduction in longs, though funds added a small number of shorts.
In 2022, money managers’ corn net long has been as large as
384,101 futures and options contracts – equivalent to 1.92
billion bushels – in late March. Their position was 208,799
contracts on July 13, 2021, which was the low for the year.
CBOT soybeans also notched four days of gains through
July 11, rising as much as 9.3%, though they ended the period
through July 12 up just over 2%.
Money managers chopped their soybean net long during the
week by more than 9,000 contracts, and it fell to 95,711 futures
and options contracts, the smallest since December. The shedding
of gross longs outweighed a smaller round of short-covering,
funds’ first short reduction in four weeks.
Open interest has notably declined since June as is
seasonal, but it is at multiyear lows across Chicago grains.
Corn open interest in futures only is at the lowest point for
the time of year since 2016, soybeans the lowest since 2013 and
wheat since 2005.
Money managers through July 12 sold CBOT wheat for the
eighth consecutive week on a 0.9% overall rise in futures,
which had been up as much as 16.5% in the period.
Funds’ new net short of 6,444 CBOT wheat futures and options
contracts, up from 42 a week earlier, is their most bearish
since March 1, though open interest in futures and options is
now 22% lighter than on that date.
Money managers’ net long in CBOT soybean oil futures and
options fell to 18,877 contracts through July 12, their least
bullish in exactly two years, and that compares with 24,929 a
week earlier. Futures had risen only 0.9% after max gains of 9%
in the week.
Soybean meal futures had also risen 9% as of last Monday,
but they fared better than other contracts Tuesday, ending the
week through July 12 up more than 3%. Money managers modestly
increased their meal net long for a fourth consecutive week, to
68,290 futures and options contracts from 65,777 in the prior
week.
Combined across U.S. grain and oilseed futures, money
managers’ net long through July 12 fell to the lowest levels
since October as fears of a global economic slowdown continue
rattling commodity investors.
U.S. weather forecasts last week were flipping back and
forth between dry and wet, also adding some hesitancy for
sellers. Corn and soybeans did not get the most ideal start in
many areas and some crops still need rain, though the central
part of the country including Illinois and Indiana received
showers over the weekend.
In the last three sessions, most-active corn futures rose
nearly 3%, soybeans were mostly unchanged, and CBOT wheat
dropped 4.6%. The soy products each added 0.5% in the period.
Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed
above are her own.
(Editing by Daniel Wallis)