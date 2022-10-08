Funeral held for Burkina Faso soldiers killed in pre-coup ambush

Tributes for fallen soldiers have become a regular occurrence in the impoverished West African country, where groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State have killed thousands of people in raids on rural communities since 2015.

In recent months, insurgents have blockaded parts of the arid north, causing acute food shortages for thousands.

On Sept. 30, four days after the attack, soldiers led by Captain Ibrahim Traore overthrew President Paul-Henri Damiba and promised greater security. Damiba had staged his own coup in January promising the same, only for the attacks to continue.