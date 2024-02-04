STORY: Mourners marched behind ambulances carrying the bodies during the funeral, held in Al-Qaim, in Baghdad, while waving Iraqi flags and chanting, "There is no God but Allah".

The U.S. launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and the militias it backs, reportedly killing nearly 40 people, in retaliation for a deadly attack on U.S. troops.

Iraq summoned the U.S. charge d'affaires in Baghdad to deliver a formal protest.

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces, a state security force including Iran-backed groups, said 16 of its members were killed including fighters and medics. The government earlier said civilians were among 16 dead.