  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
Funeral held for man killed by missile in Poland

11/19/2022 | 07:51am EST
STORY: The explosion in Przewodow, which Poland and its allies say was caused by a Ukrainian air-defence missile that went astray, sent shockwaves around the world.

But it also plunged the village's residents into mourning for two of their neighbours.

Mourners entered the Holy Brother Albert church in Przewodow as two rows of soldiers looked on and a light covering of snow lay on the ground.

The man buried on Saturday, named in Polish media as 62-year-old Boguslaw W., was working at a grain-drying facility in the village when the missile struck. Media outlets have not published the victims' surnames out of consideration for their families.

Although the funeral on Saturday was a state occasion, relatives had requested that their privacy be respected.

The funeral of the second victim, 60-year-old Bogdan C. will take place on Sunday (November 20).


