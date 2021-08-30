Funnel Hires Industry Veteran as CRO to Match Increased Demand for Renter-Centric Products

Revenue leader Ben Steward, to scale and help multifamily leaders usher in tomorrow’s rental experience

Funnel Leasing, the renter-centric leasing platform, today announced the hiring of multifamily industry veteran Ben Steward as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CRO, Ben will oversee Funnel’s revenue teams, scaling the company’s reach and helping meet the increased demand for Funnel’s leasing and communications tools. Ben joins Funnel from G5, where he most recently served as VP of Revenue.

“Ben is a trusted industry leader who has a proven track record of driving greater adoption of innovative multifamily tools,” said Tyler Christiansen, CEO of Funnel. “We expect Ben to play an integral role in scaling our company to capture the significant interest we’ve seen in our renter-centric approach to leasing software.”

“Multifamily is undergoing rapidly accelerated change - opening the door for several innovative point solutions. With point solutions come data silos - and intelligence about the renter’s journey is becoming scarce”, said Funnel CRO Ben Steward. “Funnel’s Renter-Centric approach to data architecture fills this void and has piqued the interest of some of the industry’s largest and most sophisticated operators. I can’t wait to work alongside this insanely talented group of people - this company has no limits.”

Ben joins a Funnel team that has experienced 88% year over year (YOY) growth, with notable hires on the product, marketing and customer experience (CX) teams.

Funnel recently relaunched the company website, take a tour here.

Funnel offers a suite of leasing and communications tools that create more efficient leasing through automations and centralization. Products include Engage, a next generation CRM, Amplify, a powerful virtual leasing agent, Convert, true online leasing, and Signal, ILS syndication.

Funnel's renter-centric solutions revolutionize the antiquated process of finding a home into an enjoyable experience. We believe all renters deserve a seamless, simple and personalized journey. We provide leasing and communication tools that are intuitive and obliterate repetitive tasks -- driving more efficient leasing. Join us as we help leading property management teams create tomorrow's rental experience at funnelleasing.com.

