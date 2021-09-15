Funnel Recruits PropTech Veterans Jessica Goff and Jon Capuano to Bolster Product and Company Expansion Across Multifamily

VP of Product and VP of Engineering to Further Drive Leasing Efficiencies and Cost Savings for Leading Multifamily Owners and Managers

Funnel Leasing, the renter-centric leasing platform, today announced the hiring of two PropTech veterans; Jessica Groff, vice president of product, and Jon Capuano, vice president of engineering. With their collective two decades of experience in the real estate and SaaS spaces, they will provide leadership in the product and engineering teams to help scale Funnel’s communications and leasing tools to meet the growing demand the company has seen across the multifamily industry.

“Jess is a genuine and empathetic leader who brings a deep understanding of the intersection of technology and consumer real estate transactions. We are confident her experience and passion will accelerate our ability to meet the demand for our tools,” said Funnel CEO Tyler Christiansen. “Leading engineering organizations today is an incredibly challenging endeavor given the competition for talent, acceleration of innovation and increasing security demands. Jon’s relevant leadership experience and passion for progress are exactly what we need to build on the incredible team we have in place. Funnel is in a high-growth stage and these two leaders will play a pivotal role in helping ensure our products are geared for all of the needs of our diverse customer base today and accommodate them and, ultimately, their renters, for many years to come.”

Jessica Groff, Funnel’s new VP of product, will be focused on identifying strategic initiatives, expanding the portfolio roadmap, streamlining process and hiring. She has spent her 10+ year career building SaaS products and helping tell their unique stories. Jessica joins Funnel from Keller Williams, the nation's largest residential real estate company, where she previously led the product team. Prior to that, Jessica led product marketing for one of the fastest-growing software companies in America at Aha! and was Head of Product at YouEarnedIt. Jessica has spent time at six software companies throughout her career, twice as a founding team member. She has a Master’s Degree in Advertising with a specialty in Online User Behavior. Jessica is passionate about user experience, employee engagement, improving the property tech space, and building awesome tools that make people happy.

Jon Capuano, Funnel’s new VP of engineering, will focus on scaling the team’s engineering practices, improving the products for new industry verticals and hiring, under the leadership of Funnel Co-Founder and CTO, Mike O’Toole. Jon is a software engineering leader with 10+ years building SaaS products in the CRM space. He joins the Funnel team after serving as the Director of Software Engineering at BoomTown, a fast-growing real estate software company. He has experience growing engineering organizations while delivering products across many platforms. Jon is known for building engaged teams, developing engineering talent, and scaling departments while maintaining a collaborative culture.

To learn more about Funnel’s products, including Signal: syndication, Engage: CRM, Convert: online leasing and Amplify: virtual leasing agent, simply request a demo here.

About Funnel Leasing

Funnel's renter-centric solutions revolutionize the antiquated process of finding a home into an enjoyable experience. We believe all renters deserve a seamless, simple and personalized journey. We provide leasing and communication tools that are intuitive and obliterate repetitive tasks -- driving more efficient leasing. Join us as we help leading property management teams create tomorrow's rental experience at funnelleasing.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005314/en/