Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Funnel :'s Revolutionary Online Leasing Tools Enables Renting an Apartment in 10 Minutes or Less

02/23/2021 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Industry-First FinTech Integration Reduces Time and Fraud

The new apartment rental experience is here, and renters are opting for tools that make leasing simpler.

Last year, Funnel announced their Online Leasing platform would be available in beta format for existing clients, and today, the impact on the industry is already being felt. Currently, 38% of applicants with access to the renter-centric Online Leasing platform are opting into automated income verification. Automated income verification uses state-of-the-art fintech, linking financial accounts in one easy, secure step, eliminating the need to find and upload tax returns and pay stubs. With less work, applicants are moving forward faster, and landlords are seeing a drastic reduction in the friction that often occurs at one of the most burdensome stages of an application. Furthermore, landlords are proceeding more confidently, having access to more reliable financials and knowing fraud is less likely to occur.

“Online leasing hasn’t changed in over a decade,” stated Funnel CEO Tyler Christiansen. “Funnel has completely reimagined the application experience in modern terms similar to what customers demand in most other industries. In order to meet today’s renter expectations, we needed to bring mobile-first automation and fintech into multifamily. Our technology allows multifamily operators to catch up to their renters’ e-commerce preferences to stay competitive.”

Funnel’s Online Leasing platform transforms a manual and frequently fraudulent application process into a simple, secure, mobile-first experience. It’s proven pivotal for renters, and early customer feedback is demonstrating just that. One of the first users to submit an application through the Online Leasing platform expressed, “It was so easy, straightforward, concise, and it was very user friendly.” Real-world use case data also confirms prospects can submit their application in under 10 minutes directly from their mobile devices.

Once an application is submitted, the Online Leasing platform provides a fast and simple way for operations teams to track an applicant’s status and review the submitted information for processing and executing leases. Through e-signing, the final step in the process is further simplified, and applicants can render fully-executed leases in record time.

The new era of leasing is here, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for both renters and landlords.

Visit funnelleasing.com to learn more about Online Leasing and other tools that are transforming the multifamily industry.

About Funnel

Funnel is an award-winning marketing and leasing platform built for the most successful multifamily property owners and managers. Funnel’s mission is to transform the rental experience through technology that streamlines marketing and leasing, enabling greater profits, efficiencies and insights across residential portfolios. Our industry-leading software creates joy and helps residents find their next home. Join us as we fix the broken apartment leasing process and create tomorrow’s best rental experience at www.funnelleasing.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:20aGLOBALDATA : G20 economies managing the headwinds of COVID-19 pandemic with V-shaped recovery expected in 2021, says GlobalData
PU
08:20aGLOBALDATA : Battery renting/leasing facilitates large-scale EV adoption, says GlobalData
PU
08:20aEuropean Union and UNESCO presented a roadmap for 2021 for the development of agriculture in Uzbekistan
PU
08:20aGLOBALDATA : Cloud gaming to fundamentally disrupt the distribution, consumption and monetization of games, says GlobalData
PU
08:20aOVB : expects to surpass its previous full-year forecast for 2020
PU
08:20aPRIME MINISTER : cooperation and sharing of best practices between Lithuania and Finland are of particular importance
PU
08:20aEBIX : Did You Acquire Ebix between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021? Class Action Notice - Contact Johnson Fistel
PR
08:20aIP : Diurnal Group plc - Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2020
PU
08:20aHSBC HLDGS : RBC gives a Neutral rating
MD
08:19aIMAGINEAR (OTCQB : IPNFF) Selected as Finalist for The Hype Global Virtual Accelerator 2.0
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Stocks struggle as tech slide erases commodities surge
2Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
3PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's ..
4Facebook 'refriends' Australia after changes to media laws
5QUANTAFUEL ASA : QUANTAFUEL ASA : | Fourth quarter results 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ