Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Furniture Today Convenes Top Retail, E-Commerce Executives for Leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 11:48am EDT

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furniture Today, a BridgeTower Media brand that delivers the industry’s top news, events, and information, has assembled an all-star lineup of speakers for its annual Leadership Conference, an all-virtual event that will allow more people than ever before to participate. The theme for this year’s event is “Reinvention,” reflecting the major changes furniture retailers have made in their businesses to successfully navigate the pandemic, and will include insights from key executives at companies like Ashley, La-Z-Boy, Ethan Allen, Overstock, Wayfair and Salesforce.

The Leadership Conference will be held December 1-3 and follows Furniture Today’s successful all-virtual Bedding Conference that took place in August and attracted more than 700 attendees. The event, which is now available on demand, featured presentations from the Scott Brothers, as well as industry panels and high-end networking events.

Furniture Today is also introducing a new volume pricing structure for the Leadership Conference to give retailers the opportunity to register entire teams at substantial savings. To view the full agenda and to register, please visit: https://leadershipcon.com/

“The retail industry has had to reinvent the way they do business, and we are doing the same with our annual Leadership conference,” said Bill McLoughlin, Editor-in-Chief of Furniture Today. “The all-digital format and new volume pricing will give us an opportunity to host a greater number of professionals eager for ideas, insights, and information. A great lineup of industry leaders will join us to share their insights, and we are looking forward to introducing new educational tracks to provide targeted content for retail managers.”

Speakers and panelists at this year’s Leadership Conference include:

  • Discussions with industry leaders Todd Wanek, CEO of Ashley Furniture Industries, Kurt Darrow, CEO of La-Z-Boy and Farooq Kathwari, CEO of Ethan Allen, who will share their Reinvention Stories.
  • Discussions with Niraj Shah, CEO of Wayfair and Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Overstock, who will discuss the future of e-commerce
  • A Retail Leaders panel featuring Andrew Koenig, president of City Furniture; Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner-White; and more.
  • Business insights from Christiane Lemieux, founder of Dwell Studio, The Inside, and Lemieux et cie; J.R. Linne, Global Leader, Retail Industry at Salesforce; Julie Mahloch, Chief of Business Development Rush Recommerce and co-founder of Hayneedle; and many more.
  • Educational Tracks on Sales Management, Logistics & Delivery, Finance and Technology, etc.

“Bill and the team have done a tremendous job moving to an all-digital format, giving our attendees, participants, and sponsors innovative ways to engage, connect, and learn from one another,” said Adam Reinebach, President and CEO at BridgeTower. “We’re delivering more events and resources than ever before to help our customers to successfully reinvent themselves during our new normal.”

BridgeTower hosts more than 250 events annually, including 25 conferences and award programs honoring diverse professionals and women in business, throughout the U.S. BridgeTower’s news, content, and events reach more than 1.3 million people nationally.

About Furniture Today
Furniture Today, a BridgeTower Media brand, is the industry’s leading business information resource. The site, furnituretoday.com, keeps its growing audience informed and educated with breaking news, feature stories, research, and lists covering industry leaders and influencers. With almost 185,000 unique visitors a month, a podcast and dozens of annual events, Furniture Today is the premier resource for the furniture industry.

Media Contact:
Joe LoBello
LoBello Communications
Joe@LoBelloCommunications.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:10pCARL ZEISS MEDITEC : Ad Hoc Announcement 29-Oct-2020
PU
12:10pTENNANT : Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results – Oct. 29, 2020
PU
12:10pMONTERO MINING AND EXPLORATION : IIROC Trading Resumption - MON
AQ
12:10pThe Hundred Club of Mass., an Organization Supporting Fallen Fire & Police, Announces New Leadership
BU
12:09pJOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:09pPANAMERA HEALTHCARE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:09p'TIMO'S DISCOVERY' : BMW works driver Timo Glock tests the new BMW 545e xDrive plug-in hybrid.
AQ
12:09pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
12:08pZALARIS : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
12:08pCANAL PARTNERS : Portfolio Attribytes Secures Exit Deal with Major SaaS Company
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Shell raises dividend as CEO says oil output past peak
4U.S. economy posts spectacular growth in third quarter; COVID-19 scarring to last
5NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group