Furniture Today Convenes Top Retail, E-Commerce Executives for Leadership

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furniture Today , a BridgeTower Media brand that delivers the industry’s top news, events, and information, has assembled an all-star lineup of speakers for its annual Leadership Conference, an all-virtual event that will allow more people than ever before to participate. The theme for this year’s event is “Reinvention,” reflecting the major changes furniture retailers have made in their businesses to successfully navigate the pandemic, and will include insights from key executives at companies like Ashley, La-Z-Boy, Ethan Allen, Overstock, Wayfair and Salesforce.



The Leadership Conference will be held December 1-3 and follows Furniture Today’s successful all-virtual Bedding Conference that took place in August and attracted more than 700 attendees. The event, which is now available on demand , featured presentations from the Scott Brothers, as well as industry panels and high-end networking events.

Furniture Today is also introducing a new volume pricing structure for the Leadership Conference to give retailers the opportunity to register entire teams at substantial savings. To view the full agenda and to register, please visit: https://leadershipcon.com/

“The retail industry has had to reinvent the way they do business, and we are doing the same with our annual Leadership conference,” said Bill McLoughlin, Editor-in-Chief of Furniture Today. “The all-digital format and new volume pricing will give us an opportunity to host a greater number of professionals eager for ideas, insights, and information. A great lineup of industry leaders will join us to share their insights, and we are looking forward to introducing new educational tracks to provide targeted content for retail managers.”

Speakers and panelists at this year’s Leadership Conference include:

Discussions with industry leaders Todd Wanek, CEO of Ashley Furniture Industries, Kurt Darrow, CEO of La-Z-Boy and Farooq Kathwari, CEO of Ethan Allen, who will share their Reinvention Stories.

Discussions with Niraj Shah, CEO of Wayfair and Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Overstock, who will discuss the future of e-commerce

A Retail Leaders panel featuring Andrew Koenig, president of City Furniture; Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner-White; and more.

Business insights from Christiane Lemieux, founder of Dwell Studio, The Inside, and Lemieux et cie; J.R. Linne, Global Leader, Retail Industry at Salesforce; Julie Mahloch, Chief of Business Development Rush Recommerce and co-founder of Hayneedle; and many more.

Educational Tracks on Sales Management, Logistics & Delivery, Finance and Technology, etc.



“Bill and the team have done a tremendous job moving to an all-digital format, giving our attendees, participants, and sponsors innovative ways to engage, connect, and learn from one another,” said Adam Reinebach, President and CEO at BridgeTower. “We’re delivering more events and resources than ever before to help our customers to successfully reinvent themselves during our new normal.”

BridgeTower hosts more than 250 events annually, including 25 conferences and award programs honoring diverse professionals and women in business, throughout the U.S. BridgeTower’s news, content, and events reach more than 1.3 million people nationally.

About Furniture Today

Furniture Today, a BridgeTower Media brand, is the industry’s leading business information resource. The site, furnituretoday.com , keeps its growing audience informed and educated with breaking news, feature stories, research, and lists covering industry leaders and influencers. With almost 185,000 unique visitors a month, a podcast and dozens of annual events, Furniture Today is the premier resource for the furniture industry.

