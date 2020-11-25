DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH: Termination of the Participation Agreement dated 20 May 2005 between Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH ('Issuer') and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale ('Bank') Expected Repayment of the Capital Notes of the Issuer (ISIN: DE000A0EUBN9, Common Code: 021983110, Dutch Security Code (Fonds Code): 15379, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange - Official Segment) in June 2023



Ad-hoc-Announcement Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR Ad-hoc-Meldung gemäß Art. 17 MAR Termination of the Participation Agreement dated 20 May 2005 between Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH ("Issuer") and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale ("Bank") Kündigung des Beteiligungsvertrags vom 20. Mai 2005 zwischen der Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH ("Emittentin") und der Norddeutschen Landesbank Girozentrale ("Bank") Expected Repayment of the Capital Notes of the Issuer (ISIN: DE000A0EUBN9, Common Code: 021983110, Dutch Security Code (Fonds Code): 15379, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange - Official Segment) in June 2023 Erwartete Rückzahlung der von der Emittentin begebenen Capital Notes (ISIN: DE000A0EUBN9, Common Code: 021983110, Dutch Security Code (Fonds Code): 15379, notiert an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam - Official Segment) im Juni 2023 The Bank, with written notice dated 25 November 2020, has terminated the Participation Agreement for regulatory reasons pursuant to § 7(4) of the Participation Agreement within the agreed notice period and with effect as of 31 December 2022 since the Silent Contribution will no longer qualify as tier 1 capital after the end of the transition period pursuant to Art. 484 of Regulation (EU) No. 575/2013 on 1 January 2022. The competent supervisory authority approved such termination. Mit Schreiben vom 25. November 2020 hat die Bank den Beteiligungsvertrag gemäß § 7(4) des Beteiligungsvertrags unter Einhaltung der vereinbarten Kündigungsfrist mit Wirkung zum 31. Dezember 2022 aus aufsichtsrechtlichen Gründen gekündigt, da die Stille Einlage nach Ende der Übergangsfrist nach Art. 484 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 575/2013 ab dem 1. Januar 2022 nicht mehr als Kernkapital anerkannt wird. Die zuständige Aufsichtsbehörde hat der Beendigung zugestimmt. Subject to postponement pursuant to the terms of the Participation Agreement, the Silent Contribution is expected to be repaid on 30 June 2023 at the Repayment Amount specified in the Participation Agreement. In case the commercial law Book Value of the Silent Contribution as determined in the Bank's balance sheet for the Bank's fiscal year ending on 31 December 2022 is lower than the Nominal Contribution Amount, the Repayment Amount will correspond to such lower Book Value of the Silent Contribution. Due to a sharing of losses pursuant to § 6(1) of the Participation Agreement, the commercial law book value of the Silent Contribution has been reduced in the past, most recently to EUR 150.509.777,70 in the balance sheet of the Bank for the fiscal year ended on 31 December 2019. The amount relevant for determining the Repayment Amount, however, will not be the book value of the Silent Contribution as of 31 December 2019 but the Book Value of the Silent Contribution as of 31 December 2022. Such Book Value of the Silent Contribution will depend on the performance of the Bank and may be higher or lower than the book value of the Silent Contribution as of 31 December 2019.



The Bank informed us that, as of today, it expects a negative result to be shown in its consolidated financial statements for 2020 and in its unconsolidated financial statements (based on HGB) for 2020. Furthermore, even though the Bank is in a constant planning process, as of today, it would not be in a position to make any reliable forecast for the years following 2020 due to the current pandemic and its unpredictable impact on the economy in Germany, Europe and worldwide. In particular it cannot exclude that the Corona pandemic may lead to a significant increase in any required provisions for risks and other adverse effects on the Bank and, hence, as a result the consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements for 2021 could also show a negative result and that the book value of the Silent Contribution could be further reduced and the repayment amount for the Silent Contribution would be lower than its book value as of 31 December 2019. Die Stille Einlage wird, vorbehaltlich einer Verschiebung nach Maßgabe des Beteiligungsvertrags, am 30. Juni 2023 zu dem im Beteiligungsvertrag bestimmten Rückzahlungsbetrag zurückgezahlt. Der Rückzahlungsbetrag wird für den Fall, dass der handelsrechtliche Buchwert der Stillen Einlage in der Bilanz der Bank für das zum 31. Dezember 2022 endende Geschäftsjahr niedriger ist als der Einlagenennbetrag, diesem niedrigeren Buchwert der Stillen Einlage entsprechen. Aufgrund von Verlustbeteiligungen gemäß § 6(1) des Beteiligungsvertrags wurde der Buchwert der Stillen Einlage in der Vergangenheit herabgesetzt, zuletzt auf EUR 150,509,777.70 in der Bilanz der Bank für das zum 31. Dezember 2019 endende Geschäftsjahr. Maßgeblich für die Höhe des Rückzahlungsbetrags wird jedoch nicht der Buchwert der Stillen Einlage zum 31. Dezember 2019 sein, sondern der Buchwert der Stillen Einlage zum 31. Dezember 2022. Dieser Buchwert der Stillen Einlage wird von der Geschäftsentwicklung der Bank abhängen und kann höher oder niedriger sein als der Buchwert der Stillen Einlage zum 31. Dezember 2019.



Die Bank teilte uns mit, dass sie nach aktuellem Stand für den Konzern- und den Einzelabschluss 2020 nach HGB ein negatives Ergebnis erwarte. Des Weiteren befinde die Bank sich zwar in einem kontinuierlichen Planungsprozess, zum heutigen Zeitpunkt könne sie allerdings keine belastbaren Aussagen zu den Folgejahren ab 2021 treffen, u.a. auch aufgrund der nicht vorhersehbaren Entwicklung der Pandemie und ihrer Auswirkungen auf die wirtschaftliche Entwicklung in Deutschland, Europa und weltweit. Es sei jedoch nicht auszuschließen, dass die Corona-Pandemie durch einen deutlichen Anstieg der Risikovorsorge und weitere belastende Effekte auch in 2021 zu einem negativen Einzelabschluss der Bank nach HGB führe, so dass sich der Buchwert durch weitere Herabschreibungen verringern und eine Rückzahlung der stillen Einlage zu einem niedrigeren Wert als dem Buchwert zum 31.12.2019 erfolgen könnte. § 7 of the Terms and Conditions of the Capital Notes provides that the Issuer will use the Repayment Amount, any Profit Participation Payment under the Participation Agreement and any amounts from corresponding Advances effectively received by the Issuer for repayment of the Capital Notes and/or the payment of interest accrued on Capital Notes on the Repayment Date (expected to be 30 June 2023). § 7 der Emissionsbedingungen der Capital Notes sieht vor, dass die Emittentin den Rückzahlungsbetrag, ihr nach Maßgabe des Beteiligungsvertrages noch zustehende Gewinnbeteiligungen und die die Mittel aus diesbezüglichen Darlehensauszahlungen, die sie jeweils tatsächlich erhalten hat, zur Rückzahlung der Capital Notes beziehungsweise zur Zahlung aufgelaufener Zinsen auf die Capital Notes am Rückzahlungstag (voraussichtlich der 30. Juni 2023) verwenden wird. This notice is drawn up in the German language and provided with an English language translation. The German language version shall be the only legally binding version. The English translation is for convenience only. Diese Mitteilung ist in deutscher Sprache abgefasst und mit einer Übersetzung in die englische Sprache versehen. Der deutsche Wortlaut ist allein rechtsverbindlich. Die englische Übersetzung ist unverbindlich. Fürstenberg/Weser, 25 November 2020 Fürstenberg/Weser, 25. November 2020 Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH

Meinbrexener Straße 2

Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH

Meinbrexener Straße 2

37699 Fürstenberg/Weser

Germany

