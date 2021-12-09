Press release: 12.680-271/21

Further recovery on the Austrian labour market during third quarter of 2021

Vienna,2021-12-09 - In summer, the situation on the Austrian labour market further improved, also with the onset of summer tourism. According to Statistics Austria's labour force survey, 4 399 800 employed persons were recorded in the third quarter 2021 (+152 800 compared to the previous quarter), 244 800 persons were looking for work according to the new EU definition (-51 600). The positive trend also holds for job vacancies: In the third quarter of 2021, job vacancies increased by 17.2% to 162 400 compared to the previous quarter. A - at least interim - return to "normality" was also evident in the place of work: Only one in seven employed persons worked from home in the third quarter of 2021, most of them due to Corona (4.9 percentage points below the second quarter).

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.