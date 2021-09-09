Log in
Fuse Medical, Inc. : Announces Official Launch of FuseChoice™ Dermal Matrix

09/09/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCPINK: FZMD) (“Fuse” or the “Company”), an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace, announced the official launch of the FuseChoice Dermal Matrix line (“FuseChoice Derm”). This is the latest addition to Fuse’s comprehensive biologics portfolio.

Dermal matrices have a significant track record in sports medicine and wound care markets for applications such as supplemental support, protection, reinforcement, and covering of a tendon or soft tissue. As technology has advanced, Fuse is now able to offer thicker options for a broader range of solutions with practical storage options and a longer shelf-life.

FuseChoice Derm has been developed by using a proprietary process to preserve the inherent properties of key extracellular matrix molecules, such as collagen and elastin, while maintaining excellent tensile strength to maintain its framework with intact vascular channels.

“We are excited about this new addition to the Fuse biologics portfolio,” commented Christopher C. Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Fuse. “While there are several dermal matrices on the market, we believe the composition, versatility, and safety of FuseChoice Derm is the perfect combination of properties for tendon and soft tissue augmentation.”

Available in two sizes and three different thicknesses, FuseChoice Derm is unique from other dermal matrices on the market by offering distinctive qualities such as no up-front preparation, a longer shelf life, clearly differentiated indication markers for placement, and storage at ambient temperature.

Reeg further added, “We are committed to adding both proven and innovative products to our comprehensive portfolio of products within our spine, total joint, upper and lower extremities, sports medicine, and biologics divisions. Adding new products, such as FuseChoice Derm, demonstrates that our top priority at Fuse remains to provide effective solutions for today’s clinical challenges and assist with improving surgical outcomes.”

About Fuse Medical, Inc.

Fuse is an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace. We provide a comprehensive portfolio of products in the orthopedics total joints, sports medicine, trauma, upper and lower extremities space, as well as, degenerative and deformity spine, osteobiologics, wound care, and regenerative products. For more information about the Company, or if you’re interested in becoming a distributor of any Fuse’s products, please contact us at info@fusemedical.com or visit: www.fusemedical.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” or similar expressions or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to the Company as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; the failure of the Company to close the transaction; and integration issues with the consolidated company. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


