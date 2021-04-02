Fuse Medical, Inc. : Announces Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCPINK: FZMD) (“Fuse” or the “Company”) an emerging manufacturer and distributor of innovative medical devices for the orthopedic and spine marketplace, announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

“2020 was a challenging and ambitious year, which began on the heels of the COVID-19 global pandemic, along with the ensuing government restrictions on elective surgeries in the largest markets we serve,” said Christopher C. Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Fuse. “Despite these conditions, and an approximate 6% decline in revenues for 2020 as compared to 2019, which can be directly correlated to the government imposed quarantines, we were still able to increase our gross profit margin by approximately 10% during the same period. Our results of operations for 2020 and strategic milestones, along with our multiple new product launches, provide us the positive momentum for 2021 to be pivotal for the execution of our growth and profitability strategies,” said Mr. Reeg.

“In response to COVID-19, we took immediate and appropriate steps to align our business with the changing market conditions, as well as the necessary right sizing of our infrastructure and related costs,” said William E. McLaughlin, Chief Financial Officer. “As a result, we were successful in minimizing disruption to our revenue line, while reducing our net loss by $1.9 million or 57% from 2019. Further, we strengthened our balance sheet by improving accounts receivable collections, reducing inventory levels, and reduction of our borrowings on our credit facility.”

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights:

Fuse’s 2020 has proved to be an exception and pivotal for Fuse’s growth as a Manufacturer and innovative product developer. Our focus to shift our business model from a sole distributor to an integrated Manufacturer and distributor was exceedingly successful during 2020, with continued growth and success serving as a spring-boarding into 2021. Highlights of Fuse’s 2020 strategic milestones include the following:

In August 2020, we were listed as the one-hundred thirty-sixth (136th) largest public company by revenue in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, by the Dallas Morning News.

In November 2020, Deloitte recognized our Company for our fast growth with a ranking of forty-third (43rd) on their 2020 Technology Fast 500TM.

In December 2020, we launched FuseChoiceTM, FuseChoiceTM Plus, and FuseChoiceTM Max, part of our amniotic and umbilical membrane product line. We also announced the planned 2021 launches of three additional Biologics product lines including the FuseChoiceTM Derm, FusePureTM DBM, and FuseTrilogyTM Viable Matrix products.

In January 2021, we entered into a marketing agreement with CarePICS Telehealth to increase our wound care offerings.

In January 2021, we entered into an exclusive agreement with Orthovestments, LLC for the manufacturing and commercialization of the novel OrbitumTM Staple System, which increases our Manufactured product portfolio.

In February 2021, we launched our Fuse ACP Anterior Cervical Plating System, expanding our offerings in our Spine division.

We were successful in adding 10 new distributors for 2020 and adding an additional 7 new distributors during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $21.4 million, compared to $22.9 million for 2019. The decline in revenue was largely attributed to the impact of COVID-19 and the related deferrals in elective procedures that began in late March 2020. Elective procedures have recovered to some extent in the second half of 2020, partially offsetting this impact.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, gross profit was $12.7 million, or 59% of revenues, compared to $11.1 million, or 49% of revenues, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Selling, general, administrative, and other expenses (“SG&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2020 declined by $1.9 million or 23% to $6.5 million compared to $8.4 million for 2019. The reduction in SG&A reflects our continued commitment to our strategic cost containment initiatives.

Commissions expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased to $7.0 million from $5.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.1 million of approximately 18.5%.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net loss was $1.4 million compared to $3.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, reflecting a reduction in our net loss of $1.9 million or approximately 57%.

The Company’s primary sources of liquidity are cash from operations and its credit facility. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s current assets exceeded it current liabilities by $5,372,651 (“Working Capital”), which included $1,187,458 in cash and cash equivalents. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had sufficient collateral and had approximately $1.3 million in credit facility capacity. The Company expects to renew its RLOC maturing May 4, 2021.

FUSE MEDICAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in dollars, except share data) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,187,458 $ 1,099,310 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $787,766 and $615,278, respectively 4,427,896 5,249,653 Inventories, net of allowance of $3,077,728 and $3,805,730, respectively 6,981,413 7,855,887 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,203 39,850 Total current assets 12,620,970 14,244,700 Property and equipment, net 17,791 32,639 Long term accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,615,834 and $728,000, respectively 1,669,510 924,646 Intangible assets, net 1,138,080 1,206,620 Goodwill 1,972,886 1,972,886 Total assets $ 17,419,237 $ 18,381,491 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Accumulated Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,236,592 $ 2,752,854 Accrued expenses 2,584,734 3,302,904 Convertible notes payable - related parties 150,000 150,000 Payroll Protection Program loan 361,400 - Economic Injury Disaster Loan - short term portion 2,241 - Senior secured revolving credit facility 913,352 1,752,501 Total current liabilities 7,248,319 7,958,259 Notes payable - related parties 200,000 - Economic Injury Disaster Loan - long term portion 147,759 - Earn-out liability 11,936,000 11,645,365 Total liabilities 19,532,078 19,603,624 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ equity (accumulated deficit): Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 73,124,458 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 731,245 731,245 Additional paid-in capital 1,184,222 642,435 Accumulated deficit (4,028,308 ) (2,595,813 ) Total stockholders’ equity (accumulated deficit) (2,112,841 ) (1,222,133 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (accumulated deficit) $ 17,419,237 $ 18,381,491

FUSE MEDICAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in dollars, except share data) For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Net revenues $ 21,398,936 $ 22,900,277 Cost of revenues 8,694,713 11,762,790 Gross profit 12,704,223 11,137,487 Operating expenses Selling, general, administrative and other 6,541,659 8,466,077 Commissions 7,086,335 5,982,075 Depreciation and amortization 104,143 107,073 Goodwill impairment - 932,203 Total operating expenses 13,732,137 15,487,428 Operating loss (1,027,914 ) (4,349,941 ) Other income (expense): Change in fair value of contingent purchase consideration (290,635 ) 1,936,164 Interest expense (94,953 ) (121,633 ) Total other income (expense) (385,588 ) 1,814,531 Operating loss before income tax (1,413,502 ) (2,535,410 ) Income tax expense 18,993 781,085 Net loss $ (1,432,495 ) $ (3,316,495 ) Loss per common share - basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) Loss per common share - diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 70,221,566 70,221,566 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 70,221,566 70,221,566

FUSE MEDICAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,432,495 ) $ (3,316,495 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 104,143 107,073 Change in fair value of contingent purchase consideration 290,635 (1,936,164 ) Impairment of goodwill - 932,203 Stock based compensation 553,184 627,678 Provision for discounts on long term accounts receivable 1,887,836 645,046 Provision for bad debts and discounts 172,488 30,269 Provision for slow moving and obsolete inventory (728,002 ) 2,093,858 Deferred income tax expense - 760,993 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 649,269 (178,354 ) Inventories 1,602,476 1,126,144 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,647 (10,297 ) Long term accounts receivable (2,632,698 ) (1,445,261 ) Accounts payable 483,738 39,935 Accrued expenses (729,567 ) 518,633 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 236,654 (4,739 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (20,757 ) (15,318 ) Net cash used in investing activities (20,757 ) (15,318 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net payments/proceeds from senior secured revolving credit facility (839,149 ) 275,053 Payroll protection program proceeds 361,400 - Economic injury disaster loan proceeds 150,000 - Proceeds from related party notes payable 200,000 - Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (127,749 ) 275,053 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 88,148 254,996 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 1,099,310 844,314 Cash and cash equivalents - end of year $ 1,187,458 $ 1,099,310 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 62,866 $ 94,545

