Fusion NFT Company Coinllectibles Announced Launching Of World's First Fusion NFT Gallery In Victoria Dockside, Hong Kong's Most Prestigious Art Real Estate

06/09/2021 | 11:51am EDT
HONG KONG, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and Chairman of the Advisory Board of Coinllectibles, Dr Herbert Lee, recently announced plans to set up the world's first gallery for Coinllectibles Fusion NFTs, the physical collectible version of the digital art ownership tokens that have exploded into the news recently. Coinllectibles Fusion NFTs will bridge the physical and digital worlds for arts and collectibles.

The "by invitation only" gallery is set to be located in K11 Atelier (Victoria Dockside), a redevelopment of New World Centre situated in the prime location of Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. K11 MUSEA is a new museum-retail complex situated in the heart of the US$2.6 billion Victoria Dockside development.

"It's the perfect place, symbolic of arts and collectibles in a modern world, to announce a new innovative gallery that embraces arts, collectibles, blockchain, and technology," Said Dr Herbert Lee, Founder and Advisory Board Chairman of Coinllectibles. "This gallery will demonstrate Hong Kong's continued commitment to arts, technology, and innovation." Added Dr Lee.

Dr Lee's vision for Coinllectibles is to unlock, preserve and elevate the precious values of arts and collectibles for all accidental and avid artists and collectors around the world.

About Coinllectibles

"Coinllectibles" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age. 

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles, securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles Fusion NFTs bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles industry, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

More Information About Coinllectibles:
Website:              www.coinllectibles.art 
Facebook:           https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles 
Twitter:                https://twitter.com/coinllectibles 
LinkedIn:             https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles 
Telegram:            https://t.me/Coinllectibles

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion-nft-company-coinllectibles-announced-launching-of-worlds-first-fusion-nft-gallery-in-victoria-dockside-hong-kongs-most-prestigious-art-real-estate-301309221.html

SOURCE Coinllectibles


© PRNewswire 2021
