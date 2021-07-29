|
Future of Government: How will government deliver?
The Future of Government is broadcasting the third of six Disruptive Debates in a series with an aim for these conversations to bring together a diverse group of high-profile practitioners, academics, and thought leaders, to generate new knowledge and perspectives. These ideas will revisit how governments deliver services to build back better and greener in ways that address common government failures and have sustained and sustainable progress towards eliminating poverty and promoting shared prosperity.
This disruptive debate will tackle the question: how governments deliver in a post-COVID world?
Interact with global experts and thought leaders through this debate session. Join our broadcast this Wednesday July 28th between 8:30 AM to 10:00 AM EDT.
8:30 am - 8:35 am Introduction by moderator, Femi Oke, Award-winning International Journalist
8:35 am - 9:05 am Introduction of speakers and initial presentation of perspectives
Debate will start with panelists putting forward perspectives in 5-minute presentations of arguments:
George Kronnisanyon Werner, Former Minister of Education, Liberia
Clement Uwajeneza,Chairman, Rwanda Chamber of ICT
Eden Getachew, Head of Centre of Government and Delivery practice, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change
Mithika Mwenda, Executive Director, Pan African Climate Justice Alliance
9:05 am - 9:55 am Introduction of event poll
Moderated discussion including audiences Q&A
9.55am - 10.00am Results of event poll
Wrap up and conclusion of debate, Femi Oke.
George Kronnisanyon Werner
Former Minister of Education, Liberia
George Kronnisanyon Werner is an experienced public-sector leader and innovator who has spearheaded successful national and government-wide reform programs across a range of areas including health and education workforce reforms. He served in the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration as Director General of the Civil Service and Minister of Education. Werner served as co-chair of Liberia's Health Workforce Development Taskforce alongside the minister of health, which had a mandate of addressing the shortage of skilled healthcare staff in Liberia. In recognition of his expertise in this area, he was later appointed by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to the UN High-Level Commission on Health Employment and Economic Growth. George is currently advising and coordinating the work of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response (IPPR) as a member of the Panel's secretariat assigned to the Co-chair, HE Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, as Adviser.
Clement Uwajeneza
Chairman, Rwanda Chamber of ICT
Clement is a technology business leader. He has 15 years experience founding and leading technology companies, most recently as Country Director for Rwanda at Andela. As the founding CEO at Irembo, Clement led the digital transformation of government services in Rwanda. He helped bring more than 80 government services online during the 4 years he spent there. Those services are now used by an average of 300,000 Rwandans each month. In 2005 Clement founded AxIS, a software engineering services company. He led and grew the multi award-winning company for 9 years while delivering projects across many sectors including the public sector. Currently Chairman of the Rwanda Chamber of ICT, Clement initiates and promotes programs that lead to unlocking the potential for digital entrepreneurship.
Eden Getachew
Head of Centre of Government and Delivery practice, Tony Blair Institute for Global Change
Eden Getachew is an Ethiopian national and serves as the focal person for TBI's centre of government and delivery strengthening work in Africa, which currently spans 15 countries. Eden has 13 years of experience, primarily as a strategy consultant in development and effective government across Africa. She has supported Heads of State, Ministers, and local governments across Africa to put in place the systems, structures and skills needed to deliver on their development agenda and drive impact for their citizens. Prior to TBI, Eden worked in management consulting, including as a consultant at the Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Agency (ATA), among other roles.
Dr. Mithika Mwenda,
Public Policy Analyst and Advocate for Climate Justice based in Nairobi Kenya
Dr. Mithika Mwenda is a Public Policy Analyst and Advocate for Climate Justice based in Nairobi Kenya. He currently serves as the Executive Director of the Pan African Climate and Environmental Justice Alliance (PACJA), a 1000-strong movement of African CSOs advancing a people-centered, right-based, just and inclusive approach to addressing climate and environmental challenges. Dr Mwenda is also the Chair of the Institutional Collaboration Platform for Climate Research for Development in Africa (CR4D). He has extensive experience in climate change policy advocacy and has worked to catalyze transformative change in communities, civil society, and other sectors for more than 20 years. In 2019, Dr Mwenda was named by Apolitical as one of the most influential people in the world on climate policy. Also, Sierra Club, the largest environmental conservation movement in the United States, nominated him for their most prestigious Earthcare Award, in recognition of his contribution to environmental conservation and protection. In 2016, the influential Pan African Magazine, L'Afrique, named Dr Mwenda among the top 50 African Intellectuals for his contributions to climate policy discourses in the continent.
