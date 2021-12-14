Government response to the Clean Heat Grant proposals

The government response to this consultation covers the Clean Heat Grant proposals within 'Future support for low carbon heat' consultation.

Having considered the responses the government intends to proceed with the scheme formally named the Clean Heat Grant and now known as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme ().

The response sets out decisions on the , including:

grant levels

eligibility criteria

types of heating systems, capacity and building requirements

financial mechanisms, including annual budget caps and budget data

The response was published on 19 October 2021.

Draft Statutory Instrument, published December 2021

In order to provide industry with more detail of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme requirements ahead of its launch, we have published the draft statutory instrument (SI) which implements the Scheme. The Scheme supports the installation of heat pumps and biomass boilers in domestic and small non-domestic buildings in England and Wales.

The draft SI is subject to amendment ahead of being laid in Parliament in 2022. Please send any questions about it to: heatconsultation@beis.gov.uk.

Government response to the consultation, the and the

The government response to this consultation covers:

Having considered the responses to all 3, the government intends to proceed with the launch of the and as detailed in the government response.

The response sets out decisions on the , including:

the approach to tariff length and tiering

tariff guarantees and commissioning windows

sustainability criteria for the scheme

financial mechanisms, including annual budget caps, tariff reviews, degression and capital costs data

interaction with other government schemes, including the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation Scheme ()

eligibility criteria for biomethane producers

Decisions on the are also set out in the government response and include:

the scope of the levy

frequency of levy payments and the collection of meter point data

impacts on bill payers

a comprehensive cost control framework

a robust compliance and enforcement package, including mutualisation, financial penalties, interest rates and public reporting

the rationale for launching with a per meter point levy design

the intention to transition to a volumetric levy design as soon as feasibly possible

We published further details on the intended budget management mechanisms of the Green Gas Support Scheme.

The response was published on 17 March 2021.