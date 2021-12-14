Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Future support for low carbon heat

12/14/2021 | 10:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Government response to the Clean Heat Grant proposals

The government response to this consultation covers the Clean Heat Grant proposals within 'Future support for low carbon heat' consultation.

Having considered the responses the government intends to proceed with the scheme formally named the Clean Heat Grant and now known as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme ().

The response sets out decisions on the , including:

  • grant levels
  • eligibility criteria
  • types of heating systems, capacity and building requirements
  • financial mechanisms, including annual budget caps and budget data

The response was published on 19 October 2021.

Draft Statutory Instrument, published December 2021

In order to provide industry with more detail of the Boiler Upgrade Scheme requirements ahead of its launch, we have published the draft statutory instrument (SI) which implements the Scheme. The Scheme supports the installation of heat pumps and biomass boilers in domestic and small non-domestic buildings in England and Wales.

The draft SI is subject to amendment ahead of being laid in Parliament in 2022. Please send any questions about it to: heatconsultation@beis.gov.uk.

Government response to the consultation, the and the

The government response to this consultation covers:

Having considered the responses to all 3, the government intends to proceed with the launch of the and as detailed in the government response.

The response sets out decisions on the , including:

  • the approach to tariff length and tiering
  • tariff guarantees and commissioning windows
  • sustainability criteria for the scheme
  • financial mechanisms, including annual budget caps, tariff reviews, degression and capital costs data
  • interaction with other government schemes, including the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation Scheme ()
  • eligibility criteria for biomethane producers

Decisions on the are also set out in the government response and include:

  • the scope of the levy
  • frequency of levy payments and the collection of meter point data
  • impacts on bill payers
  • a comprehensive cost control framework
  • a robust compliance and enforcement package, including mutualisation, financial penalties, interest rates and public reporting
  • the rationale for launching with a per meter point levy design
  • the intention to transition to a volumetric levy design as soon as feasibly possible

We published further details on the intended budget management mechanisms of the Green Gas Support Scheme.

The response was published on 17 March 2021.

Disclaimer

UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 15:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:20aZacatecas Silver Reports its Initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 16.4 Million Silver Equivalent Ounces at 187 g/t AgEq at the Panuco Deposit Including a Zone of 5.1 Million Silver Equivalent Ounces at 235.25 AgEq
AQ
10:20aTEMIR CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
10:20aAndrews Federal Credit Union Turns to DeepTarget to Provide Member-Specific Digital Engagements and Personalized Financial Stories
BU
10:19aGreen Circle Foodtech Ventures Announces the Launch of Fund I, Dedicated to Sustainable, Disruptive Technologies in the Foodtech Ecosystem, with Participation from Hormel Foods
AQ
10:18aFORWARD AIR : Announcements
PU
10:18aHMS HYDRAULIC MACHINES & : Group Board of Directors meeting
PU
10:18aFACTSET RESEARCH : Tracking Investor Appetite for Exchange-Traded Products
PU
10:18aFABASOFT : Mindbreeze Fishbowl Solutions is Mindbreeze Integration Partner of the Year 2021
PU
10:18aBEST BUY : partners with RangeMe to boost supplier diversity
PU
10:18aNIKE : First Student Athlete Sponsorship Shows How Sport Can Create Change
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13 bln
2Stocks cling to gains ahead of slew of cenbank meetings
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, eBay, Ford, Home Depot, Walmart...
4Will an inflation-fighting Fed break its vow on jobs?
5Apple closes in on $3 trillion market value

HOT NEWS