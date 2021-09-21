Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Futures bounce 1% after Evergrande-led selloff

09/21/2021 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Futures rise: Dow 1.10%, S&P 1.01%, Nasdaq 0.96%

Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures rebounded on Tuesday as investors tried to shake off the risks of a contagion from the Evergrande crisis in China, while focus remained on the Federal Reserve's meeting for cues on a timeline to taper its stimulus.

Futures tracking the blue-chip Dow, which houses several economically sensitive stocks, jumped 1.1%, a day after the index tumbled 1.8% in its worst day since late-July.

World stocks, on the other hand, struggled to find footing amid concerns that a potential default by Evergrande, which owes $305 billion, could ripple across China's property sector, banks and the broader economy.

"While street wisdom is that Evergrande is not a 'Lehman risk', it is by no stretch of the imagination any meaningful comfort," analysts at Mizuho wrote in a client note.

"It could end up being China's proverbial house of cards ... with cross-sector headwinds already felt in materials/commodities."

The S&P mining index plunged 3.2% at one point on Monday as copper prices hit a one-month low. On Tuesday, miners Freeport-McMoRan Inc and Nucor Corp edged higher in thin premarket trading.

Interest rate-sensitive banking stocks also bounced, tracking a rise in Treasury yields.

At 4:36 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 44 points, or 1.01%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 144 points, or 0.96%.

Wall Street's main indexes have been roiled in September, setting the S&P 500 on course to snap seven months of gains, on fears the Fed was getting ready to signal a tapering even though macroeconomic data remains mixed.

Attention on Wednesday will be on the results of the Fed's policy meeting, where the central bank is expected to lay the groundwork to ease its stimulus, although the consensus is for an actual announcement to be delayed until the November or December meetings.

Heavyweight technology stocks including Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc , rose between 0.9% and 1.1%.

The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, fell back from a four-month high hit on Monday. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.48% 2774.39 Delayed Quote.58.30%
APPLE INC. -2.14% 142.94 Delayed Quote.7.72%
FACEBOOK INC -2.47% 355.7 Delayed Quote.30.22%
TESLA, INC. -3.86% 730.17 Delayed Quote.3.47%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aOecd sees chinese growth of 8.5% in 2021, 5.8% in 2022 (both unchanged)
RE
04:57aBritain may give state loans to energy companies as gas prices surge
RE
04:56aSwedish Riksbank holds course, no rush to exit pandemic policies
RE
04:55aIndonesia c.bank holds key rate as activity picks up, eyes Fed tapering
RE
04:47aDollar slips from one-month high as equity futures bounce
RE
04:46aFutures bounce 1% after Evergrande-led selloff
RE
04:46aUK's first green gilt headed for record $123 billion demand
RE
04:40aAn intensifying arms race in Asia
RE
04:40aCrop merchant Louis Dreyfus posts jump in first-half profit
RE
04:39aDollar slips from one-month high as equity futures bounce
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares sink as China Evergrande fears spark risk off
2China Evergrande default fears haunt investors as Beijing stands back, ..
3BMW, Daimler sued for refusing to tighten carbon emissions targets - Ha..
4JPMorgan takes on British rivals with launch of digital bank Chase
5Germany eyes record debt issuance in 2021 despite slightly lower borrow..

HOT NEWS