Futures bounce 1% after Evergrande-led selloff

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* Futures rise: Dow 1.10%, S&P 1.01%, Nasdaq 0.96%
Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures rebounded on Tuesday
as investors tried to shake off the risks of a contagion from
the Evergrande crisis in China, while focus remained on the
Federal Reserve's meeting for cues on a timeline to taper its
stimulus.
Futures tracking the blue-chip Dow, which houses
several economically sensitive stocks, jumped 1.1%, a day after
the index tumbled 1.8% in its worst day since late-July.
World stocks, on the other hand, struggled to find footing
amid concerns that a potential default by Evergrande, which owes
$305 billion, could ripple across China's property sector, banks
and the broader economy.
"While street wisdom is that Evergrande is not a 'Lehman
risk', it is by no stretch of the imagination any meaningful
comfort," analysts at Mizuho wrote in a client note.
"It could end up being China's proverbial house of cards ...
with cross-sector headwinds already felt in
materials/commodities."
The S&P mining index plunged 3.2% at one point on
Monday as copper prices hit a one-month low. On Tuesday, miners
Freeport-McMoRan Inc and Nucor Corp edged higher
in thin premarket trading.
Interest rate-sensitive banking stocks
also bounced, tracking a rise in Treasury yields.
At 4:36 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were up 44 points,
or 1.01%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 144 points, or
0.96%.
Wall Street's main indexes have been roiled in September,
setting the S&P 500 on course to snap seven months of
gains, on fears the Fed was getting ready to signal a tapering
even though macroeconomic data remains mixed.
Attention on Wednesday will be on the results of the Fed's
policy meeting, where the central bank is expected to lay the
groundwork to ease its stimulus, although the consensus is for
an actual announcement to be delayed until the November or
December meetings.
Heavyweight technology stocks including Apple Inc,
Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc
, rose between 0.9% and 1.1%.
The CBOE volatility index, known as Wall Street's
fear gauge, fell back from a four-month high hit on Monday.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Arun Koyyur)