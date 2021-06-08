Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Futures dip with inflation in focus, Tesla gains on strong China sales

06/08/2021 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A street sign is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday as investors stepped back ahead of key inflation data later in the week, while Tesla gained on strong sales in China, a major market for the electric carmaker.

Tesla's shares rose 2.6% in premarket trade after sales of its China-made electric vehicles surged 29% in May, data showed.

Major technology stocks were trading slightly lower, as investors digested the possible impact a global plan to increase taxes on major multinational firms.

Shares of Clover Health Investments Corp and other "meme stocks" surged as small-time individual investors piled into some of the most heavily shorted U.S. stocks.

Social media darlings AMC Entertainment and GameStop also extended their rally into a third week.

Still, Wall Street appeared to have fallen into a lull at the end of a strong earnings season, marking a slow start to the week on Monday.

Investors were now awaiting further cues on policy tapering from the Federal Reserve after what is expected to be a strong inflation reading on Thursday.

The U.S. economy is set for a sharp bounceback from a COVID-induced slump, with recent inflation data indicating as much. But the labor market- a key factor for the Fed to consider tapering policy - has stalled in its recovery.

The Fed's monetary policy meeting next week is also expected to shed more light on its stance.

Private equity firm KKR & Co gained 1.2% after its unit, Independence Energy LLC, and Contango Oil & Gas Co said they will merge in an all-stock deal that would create an oil and gas company with an initial equity market capitalization of about $4.8 billion.

At 6:29 a.m. ET, U.S. E-minis stocks futures were down 0.24% at 4,215.5 points. Dow E-minis were down 140 points, or 0.4%, while Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.06%.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

By Ambar Warrick


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.18% 0.77418 Delayed Quote.0.62%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.23% 1.4143 Delayed Quote.3.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.82767 Delayed Quote.5.45%
GAMESTOP CORP. 12.74% 280.01 Delayed Quote.1,386.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.15% 0.013719 Delayed Quote.0.23%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.87% 70.78 Delayed Quote.39.11%
NASDAQ 100 0.23% 13802.891912 Delayed Quote.7.10%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.25% 0.72053 Delayed Quote.0.41%
S&P 500 -0.08% 4226.52 Delayed Quote.12.61%
TESLA, INC. 1.01% 605.13 Delayed Quote.-14.25%
WTI -0.84% 68.52 Delayed Quote.44.66%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:47aSVERIGES RIKSBANK  : Measures for a more effective scrutiny of the Riksbank
PU
07:46aUK urges EU to help find "urgent solution" to trade to N.Ireland
RE
07:44aItaly's A2A close to deal with Ardian on energy generation, clients- sources
RE
07:39aKKR's Independence, Contango to merge in $5.7 billion oil and gas deal
RE
07:37aHong Kong to test linking China's digital yuan with domestic payments
RE
07:37aSouthwest Airlines orders 34 more 737 MAX aircraft from Boeing
RE
07:34aPhilip Morris Affirms Guidance, Notes Impact From Saudi Assessments
DJ
07:33aEU cautions against rushing into bloc-wide pandemic insurance
RE
07:32aFutures dip with inflation in focus, Tesla gains on strong China sales
RE
07:32aTesla's China Sales Bounce Back Despite Consumer Backlash
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients
2Oil prices retreat but outlook remains positive
3FX volatility falls to pre-pandemic lows as traders wait it out
4AMC, other 'meme' stocks jump; regulator signals concern
5Activist Cevian takes Aviva stake, seeks 5 billion stg capital return

HOT NEWS