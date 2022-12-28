Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Futures edge higher as investors assess China reopening

12/28/2022 | 06:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday as investors weighed the unwinding of pandemic restrictions by China against surging COVID cases in the world's second largest economy.

Beijing began dismantling its strict COVID curbs this month in an abrupt policy U-turn and on Monday announced it would drop its quarantine rule for inbound travelers from next month.

The move initially brought cheer to markets on hopes of a recovery in China's COVID-hammered economy, but a jump in infections has dampened sentiment.

"If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices, it's bad news for global inflation," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"The surge in Chinese demand will certainly boost inflation through higher energy and commodity prices and in response to higher inflation, the central banks will continue hiking rates."

As markets enter the last leg of a grueling year for equities on fears of a recession from the fastest pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve since the early 1980s, focus has shifted to 2023 and the outlook for corporate earnings.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are down 19.7% and 33.8%, respectively, so far in 2022 and set for their biggest yearly loss since the financial crisis of 2008.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week as growth stocks bore the brunt of investor angst over how long the Fed would continue to raise interest rates to tame high prices.

Markets are now pricing in 65% odds of a 25-basis point rate hike at the U.S. central bank's February meeting and see rates peaking at 4.94% in the first half of next year..

At 6:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 84 points, or 0.25%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 15.75 points, or 0.14%.

Shares of Tesla reversed declines to advance nearly 3% premarket. They hit their lowest level in more than two years in the previous session over demand worries in China.

Southwest Airlines Co slipped 0.7% as the carrier came under fire from the U.S. government on Tuesday after it canceled thousands of flights.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.87% 0.6788 Delayed Quote.-7.11%
BRENT OIL -0.85% 84.44 Delayed Quote.8.47%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.42% 1.2077 Delayed Quote.-10.70%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.74 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.06394 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.11% 0.012082 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
NASDAQ 100 -1.48% 10822.51 Real-time Quote.-33.69%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.38% 10353.23 Real-time Quote.-33.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.01% 0.63335 Delayed Quote.-7.76%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. -5.96% 33.94 Delayed Quote.-15.76%
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD 0.45% 134.1 Delayed Quote.-33.42%
TESLA, INC. -11.41% 109.1 Delayed Quote.-69.03%
WTI -0.75% 79.254 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Latest news "Economy"
07:14aU.S. safety experts dispute aspects of Ethiopia 737-MAX air crash findings
RE
07:11aRussia's Mishustin says economy shrank by over 2% in 2022
RE
07:08aTSX futures edge higher as investors eye China reopening
RE
07:07aEuro zone bond yields fall after surging in previous session
RE
07:04aNigeria's naira hits record low on official market - Refinitiv data
RE
07:03aSempra Energy strikes LNG supply deal with Germany's RWE
RE
06:57aU.S. safety experts dispute aspects of Ethiopia 737-MAX air crash findings
RE
06:57aChile's SQM and supervisors reach tentative agreement to avoid strike: union
RE
06:55aFutures edge higher as investors assess China reopening
RE
06:54aTip by Western intelligence helped Germany catch Russia spy suspect: Spiegel
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in..
2Galaxy To Acquire Helios Bitcoin Mining Facility from Argo Blockchain
3North American Morning Briefing: Caution Continues to Dominate; Tesla S..
4What investors watch out for in emerging markets in 2023
5Asian shares slip as investors gauge China reopening policy

HOT NEWS