Futures fall after hot consumer prices data

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply
on Thursday after data showed a bigger-than-expected rise in
consumer prices last month, giving more ammunition to the
Federal Reserve to stick to its aggressive rate-hike cycle.
The Labor Department's consumer prices index (CPI) report
showed headline CPI gained at an annual pace of 8.2% in
September, compared to an estimated 8.1%. The reading was lower
than an 8.3% increase in August.
The core CPI, which eliminates volatile food and fuel
prices, gained 6.6% last month, compared with the estimates of a
6.5% increase. The reading was much higher than a 6.3% rise in
August.
At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 297 points,
or 1.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 54.5 points, or
1.52%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 265.5 points, or
2.45%.
Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 285
points, or 0.97%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 38 points, or
1.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 93.5 points, or
0.86%.
Markets had briefly taken support from a report that the
British government was discussing making changes to its fiscal
plan that spooked global financial markets when it was announced
last month.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)