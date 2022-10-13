Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Futures fall after hot consumer prices data

10/13/2022 | 08:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday after data showed a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month, giving more ammunition to the Federal Reserve to stick to its aggressive rate-hike cycle.

The Labor Department's consumer prices index (CPI) report showed headline CPI gained at an annual pace of 8.2% in September, compared to an estimated 8.1%. The reading was lower than an 8.3% increase in August.

The core CPI, which eliminates volatile food and fuel prices, gained 6.6% last month, compared with the estimates of a 6.5% increase. The reading was much higher than a 6.3% rise in August.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 297 points, or 1.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 54.5 points, or 1.52%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 265.5 points, or 2.45%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 285 points, or 0.97%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 38 points, or 1.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 93.5 points, or 0.86%.

Markets had briefly taken support from a report that the British government was discussing making changes to its fiscal plan that spooked global financial markets when it was announced last month. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:52aInflation biggest threat to German economy, must be addressed - Finance Minister
RE
08:52aImf's georgieva says risk of global recession is now 25%…
RE
08:52aIKEA lets around 10,000 staff go in Russia -AFP
RE
08:50aPutin touts Turkey gas hub while Europe frets over supply
RE
08:50aSudan rebels hand over prisoners of war, boosting ongoing talks
RE
08:49aU.S. CPI Rose 0.4% in September
DJ
08:48aEuro zone stocks, bonds dive after U.S. inflation data
RE
08:47aMore African countries implementing ESG finance policies - study
RE
08:46aU.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in September; weekly jobless claims rise
RE
08:46aSpot palladium extends fall, down over 5%…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks weaken as Fed, BoE fuel uncertainty before U.S. CPI data
2TSMC Q3 profit jumps 80%, beats market expectations
3Japan Inc strongly backs defence spending, many firms near limit on wea..
4French lawmakers vote special tax on dividends of large companies makin..
5German Inflation Confirmed at Highest Level in More Than 70 Years -- Up..

HOT NEWS