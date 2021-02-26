Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Futures fall as tech stocks slide again

02/26/2021 | 07:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A statue of George Washington is seen on Wall St. across from the NYSE is seen in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday as lofty tech stocks bled further amid elevated U.S. bond yields and prospects of a spike in inflation.

Shares of Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc were down between 0.6% and 0.9% before the bell.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were knocked off their all-time highs last week after a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields triggered profit taking in some of the mega-cap technology stocks.

"Higher yields and steeper curves tend to be good for financials but less so for tech," said Karen Ward, chief market strategist EMEA at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"These sectoral shifts will also likely dictate other rotations such as from growth towards value."

The Dow is poised for its best month since November 2020 as investors bought into cyclical companies set to benefit from an economic reopening, while the Nasdaq remains on track to wipe out nearly all of its gains for the month.

At 06:50 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 183 points, or 0.58%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 16.75 points, or 0.44%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 96.5 points, or 0.75%.

Data on U.S. personal consumption, which includes one of the Federal Reserve's favored inflation measures, is expected to show core inflation dipped to 1.4% in January, which could help calm market worries.

Stimulus will be back in focus as the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives aims to pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill on Friday in what would be the first major legislative victory of his presidency.

GameStop Corp jumped 10% premarket as retail investors pushed up the stock in a renewed rally that could see it clock its second best week.

Salesforce.com Inc slipped about 3% as the online software company forecast full-year profit below market expectations.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Devik Jain and Medha Singh


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.75% 31402.01 Delayed Quote.4.43%
NASDAQ 100 -3.56% 12828.310749 Delayed Quote.3.21%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.52% 13119.430702 Delayed Quote.1.79%
S&P 500 -2.45% 3829.34 Delayed Quote.4.51%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:29aBond selloff boosts dollar, risk currencies knocked lower
RE
07:29aIndia's GDP Expanded 0.4% in Quarter Through December
DJ
07:28aLondon could lose out to New York under draft EU finance deal - document
RE
07:23aTSX futures point to lower open on weaker commodities
RE
07:21aFutures fall as tech stocks slide again
RE
07:21aEXCLUSIVE : China's Huawei, reeling from U.S. sanctions, plans foray into EVs - sources
RE
07:19aOil drops on dollar strength and OPEC+ supply expectations
RE
07:16aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit – January 2021
PU
07:15aIndian banks' loans rose 6.6% in two weeks to Feb 12 - RBI
RE
07:15aTAKE FIVE : Policymakers under pressure
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2S&P 500 : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields
3DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Investment funds increase pressure on Danone CEO
4BP PLC : Carbon offsets gird for lift-off as big money gets close to nature
5EUROSTOXX : European shares drop as bond rout sparks profit taking

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ