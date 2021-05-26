Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Futures gain as Fed calms inflation worries

05/26/2021 | 07:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve officials helped calm inflation worries, while a recent dip in bond yields supported Nasdaq futures climb for a third straight session.

Fed vice chair Richard Clarida downplayed the effects of higher price pressures on Tuesday, voicing faith in the central bank's ability to engineer a "soft landing" if prices continue to escalate beyond what is expected.

Fears of rising inflation have weighed on Wall Street's main indexes this month, with most analysts expecting a jump in borrowing costs in the short term as the economy reopens.

The U.S. personal consumption report, the Fed's favorite inflation gauge, is due on Thursday.

Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc added between 0.1% and 0.3% in premarket trading, helped by subdued Treasury yields.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at 1.5672 after scaling a more than one-month high earlier in May. Higher yields pressure valuations for tech and other growth stocks, whose future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. [US/]

At 6:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 77 points, or 0.2%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 34.5 points, or 0.24%.

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including those in Riot Blockchain, Marathon Patent Group and Coinbase Global rose between 2% and 4.6% in premarket trading as bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 for the first time this week.

Oil heavyweight Exxon Mobil Corp gained 0.7% ahead of its first major boardroom contest where climate change is a central issue.

Department store operator Nordstrom Inc dropped 6% in thin trading after reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by price markdowns.

Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters jumped 9.3% after it posted better-than-expected quarterly results and signaled accelerating sales in May.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Shashank Nayar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.08% 2362.87 Delayed Quote.34.82%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.43% 3259.05 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
APPLE INC. -0.16% 126.9 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 7.59% 242.41 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. -2.29% 22.62 Delayed Quote.116.67%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.37% 251.72 Delayed Quote.12.75%
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. -3.12% 25.14 Delayed Quote.47.97%
URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. 0.69% 34.96 Delayed Quote.36.56%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:24aXiaomi revenue surges 55% in Q1, fills market gap left by Huawei
RE
07:23aUK feared bond markets could turn against it at start of pandemic - Cummings
RE
07:23aTSX futures track higher gold as Treasury yields, dollar slip
RE
07:20aCicada Brood X Captured in Copper as Jewelry and Art
SE
07:19aBank of Montreal posts strong earnings beat on lower provisions, capital markets
RE
07:14aU.S. mortgage applications tick down as refinance activity declines -MBA
RE
07:13aFutures gain as Fed calms inflation worries
RE
07:11aKiwi dollar holds gains after surprise rate hike projection; dollar steady
RE
07:10aEnd Result Company Powers BOLDERBoulder’s BOLDER ON THE RUN in a Safe Return to In-Person Racing
SE
07:09aRefinitiv boss Craig to leave parent LSEG at end of year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kiwi dollar holds gains after surprise rate hike projection; dollar steady
2Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper
3DANONE : DANONE : Downgraded to Sell by Berenberg
4Britain's M&S expects profit recovery after 88% slump
5EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks near record high, NZ dollar rises

HOT NEWS