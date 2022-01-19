Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Futures gain as UnitedHealth, BofA rise on results

01/19/2022 | 07:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York City

(Reuters) - Upbeat results from UnitedHealth and Bank of America pushed U.S. stock index futures higher on Wednesday, partially righting a wobbly start to the fourth-quarter earnings reporting season, while Big Tech stocks also looked set to make a comeback.

UnitedHealth Group Inc beat market estimates for quarterly profit on strong demand in its health insurance business. The Dow component's shares rose 0.6% in premarket trading.

Bank of America Corp gained 1.8% after reporting a jump in fourth-quarter profit, benefiting from loan growth and a boom in global dealmaking activity.

"We've got some fresh earnings coming in and investors are looking ahead to those earnings and, for the moment, temporarily shrugging off concerns over higher inflation," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Most other big banks, however, commenced the fourth-quarter earnings season on a soft footing. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported disappointing results, knocking off the S&P 500 financial sector as well as the banks index from record highs.

Morgan Stanley rose 0.5% ahead of its quarterly showing, which will wrap up earnings from the big lenders.

Earnings from S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 23.1% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

The Nasdaq index was a hair's breadth away from confirming a 10% correction at close on Tuesday, having lost 9.7% from its Nov. 19 record closing high.

The index also closed below its 200-day moving average, a key technical support level, for the first time in almost two years, as the tech-heavy index has been pressured by a jump in benchmark U.S. Treasury yields. [US/]

Shares of beaten-down megacap growth companies, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Netflix Inc, rose up to 1%.

Investors now await next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting for more cues on the central bank's plan to control inflation. Data last week showed U.S. consumer prices increased strongly in December, adding up to the largest annual rise in inflation in nearly four decades.

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 82 points, or 0.23%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 13.25 points, or 0.29%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 67 points, or 0.44%.

United Airlines rose 0.5% ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings after markets close. Last week, peer Delta Air Lines reported better-than-expected results.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Shreyashi Sanyal


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.50% 2719.96 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
APPLE INC. -1.89% 169.8 Delayed Quote.-4.38%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -4.14% 318.15 Delayed Quote.-5.41%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.43% 302.65 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
TESLA, INC. -1.82% 1030.51 Delayed Quote.-2.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:47aFRANCE'S MACRON : Britain's migration policy responsible for situation in English Channel
RE
07:42aIndonesia ICDX yet to see tin export permits issued, PT Timah says no delay
RE
07:39aMorgan Stanley posts higher profit on M&A boom
RE
07:39aNetherlands to Launch July 2032 DSL on Feb. 15; to Tap Jan 2052 DSL on Jan. 25
DJ
07:36aFutures gain as UnitedHealth, BofA rise on results
RE
07:34aCalling UK PM "disgraceful", Conservative lawmaker defects to opposition
RE
07:31aAnalysis-Governments no match for markets in European energy crunch
RE
07:30aMoldova faces state of emergency after Gazprom rejects request to postpone gas payment
RE
07:30aEngland's COVID-19 prevalence falls back from record high
RE
07:28aBlinken says Russian attack on Ukraine could come at very short notice
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
2Chip supplier ASML forecasts strong 2022 despite fire hit
3French state pledges to stand by EDF - finance minister Le Maire
4Asia shares fall as Treasury yields hit fresh highs
5Cadence Design Systems aims to cash in on new custom-chip era

HOT NEWS