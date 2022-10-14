Futures jump as Putin says no plans for further mobilisation in Russia

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped more than 1% on Friday as Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were no plans for a further military mobilization in Russia, easing some concerns over the geopolitical turmoil in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference, Putin said the "partial mobilization" he announced last month was finishing and would be over within two weeks.

At 8:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 381 points, or 1.27%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 51.25 points, or 1.39%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 166.75 points, or 1.5%. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)