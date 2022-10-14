Futures jump as Putin says no plans for further mobilisation in Russia

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped more
than 1% on Friday as Russian President Vladimir Putin said there
were no plans for a further military mobilization in Russia,
easing some concerns over the geopolitical turmoil in Ukraine.
Speaking at a press conference, Putin said the "partial
mobilization" he announced last month was finishing and would be
over within two weeks.
At 8:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 381 points, or
1.27%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 51.25 points, or 1.39%,
and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 166.75 points, or 1.5%.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)