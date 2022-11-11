Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Futures point to fresh gains on Wall Street

11/11/2022 | 06:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday after Wall Street rallied sharply higher in the previous session, spurred by hopes that cooling inflation will push the Federal Reserve to take a less aggressive stance in its interest rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 5.5% and 7.4% higher on Thursday, racking up their biggest daily percentage gains in over 2-1/2 years after data showed annual inflation below 8% for the first time in eight months.

"If ever we needed proof that the market is absolutely desperate for some good news on inflation, yesterday proved it in spades," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said.

Futures contracts tied to the Fed's benchmark rate show traders now expect the blistering pace of policy tightening to slow next month, and for the U.S. central bank to stop its rate hikes sooner than expected.

Investors are now betting on a 50-basis point rate hike in December, while the top policy rate is seen in the 4.75%-5% range next March, lower than the 5% plus range seen before the inflation data.

The S&P 500 has now rallied over 10% from its mid-October closing lows, while the Nasdaq has climbed nearly 8%, aided by better-than-expected earnings reports and hopes of a Fed slowdown.

However, both the indexes are down sharply on a year-to-date basis, on course for their worst annual performance since 2008, on fears that surging inflation and rising interest rates will dent corporate profits.

At 05:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 130 points, or 0.39%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 16.25 points, or 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 66 points, or 0.57%.

Shares of megacap companies extended gains in premarket trading, with Apple Inc up 0.5% after a near 9% surge in the previous session.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies rose, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd up 3.9% as China eased some of its strict COVID-19 rules.

A survey from the University of Michigan due later in the day is expected to show consumer sentiment eased slightly in November, with the index seen slipping to 59.5 points this month from 59.9 in October.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:49aU.N. begins talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal
RE
06:49aPresident Biden to Announce Tighter EPA Rules on Methane Emissions, White House Says -- WSJ
DJ
06:44aChinese refiners seek less Saudi crude as demand weak
RE
06:44aUkraine in 'final stage' of reclaiming right river bank in Kherson region
RE
06:42aPfizer's India arm posts profit jump on lower costs, price hikes
RE
06:40aExclusive-Credit Suisse overhaul draws scrutiny from some investors, proxy adviser over governance
RE
06:37aSafaricom's first-half income hit by rising cost of living
RE
06:35aKlein began working on turnaround with chairman lehman…
RE
06:35aFund manager deka: naming then-board member klein as h…
RE
06:35aProxy adviser actares says credit suisse "must show ho…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1CanSino Biologics : CanSinoBIO's Convidecia Air™ Approved for Eme..
2FTX scrambles for funds as regulators take action
3Richemont 2Q Sales Rose Amid Rebound in Asia
4Third quarter 2022: Continued growth with good profitability and strong..
5GN Store Nord in Q3 2022 delivered 24% revenue growth, while organic gr..

HOT NEWS