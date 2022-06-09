Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Futures rebound as Tesla, other growth stocks gain

06/09/2022 | 07:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, led by Tesla and other growth shares following a broad selloff on Wall Street on worries over surging inflation and the path for interest rate hikes.

The electric-vehicle maker's shares jumped 3.5% in premarket trading as it sold 32,165 China-made vehicles last month, up sharply from 1,152 in April.

UBS also upgraded Tesla's stock to "buy" and raised its profit estimates for the next three years.

Shares of other megacap companies, including Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc, gained 0.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

The S&P 500 closed down 1.1% on Wednesday, dragged lower by chipmakers after a bearish brokerage report by Citi Research on Intel Corp and elevated U.S. Treasury yields.

A spike in Brent crude prices above an eye-watering $123 a barrel has made investors anxious ahead of the U.S. consumer price index report on Friday.

Market participants fear a hot reading on inflation could keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on its path to raise interest rates aggressively against the backdrop of a volatile stock market, strong consumer spending and tight labor market.

On Wednesday, International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said U.S. inflation could remain above the Fed's 2% target for a long time based on current projections, and overall, the risks are towards the possibility that this will require much more steeper increases in rates.

The U.S. central bank has raised its short-term interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point this year and intends to keep at it with 50 basis points increases at its meeting next week and again in July.

At 6:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 158 points, or 0.48%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 22.25 points, or 0.54%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 76.5 points, or 0.61%.

Alibaba fell 3.5% after China's securities regulator said it had not conducted any assessment regarding a revival of Ant Group's initial public offering (IPO).

Bloomberg News reported earlier that Chinese financial regulators have started early-stage discussions on a potential revival of Ant Group's IPO.

A reading on weekly jobless claims data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:29aBitNile Invests in Ecoark; Enters Into Partnership
DJ
07:27aRussia's Navalny scolds Google and Meta for helping Putin
RE
07:27aU.S. says there is 'extraordinary' lack of transparency over Chinese activity in Cambodia
RE
07:25aFactbox-Surging food prices fuel protests across developing world
RE
07:25aEni challenges slower IPO trend with plans for green energy listing
RE
07:24aFutures rebound as Tesla, other growth stocks gain
RE
07:23aBAI bank floats 10% in Angola's first IPO, milestone in reform drive
RE
07:21aSwiss International Air Lines Ends Loan Facility Ahead of Time
DJ
07:19aEurope buckles up for ECB 'liftoff' signal
RE
07:18aGold mine attacked in Burkina Faso, two dead - mine official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Digital Value S p A : June 8, 2022 – Digital Value announces the ..
2Japan's Nikkei subdued as chip weakness offsets SoftBank, automaker gai..
3Pipelines unclogged, but Canadian crude now faces U.S. Gulf Coast glut
4Fiverr Makes a Move into the Advertising Industry with Togetherr™..
5Renesas to Acquire Reality AI to Bring Advanced Signal Processing and I..

HOT NEWS