Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Futures rise on first trading day of 2023

01/03/2023 | 06:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2023, as investors await a slew of economic data this week as well as minutes from the Federal Reserve's previous meeting for clues on the path of future interest rate hikes.

Wall Street's main indexes ended 2022 with their steepest annual losses since 2008, against the backdrop of the U.S. central bank's fastest pace of rate hikes since the 1980s.

The benchmark S&P 500 shed 19.4% in 2022, marking a roughly $8 trillion decline in market cap, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 33.1%.

As investors return from the New Year holidays, focus is now on the likelihood of a recession following aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The head of the International Monetary Fund has also cautioned that 2023 is poised to be a tough year as the United States, Europe and China all experience weakening economic activity.

Investors will closely monitor the minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting, when the central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points after four straight 75-basis point increases and signaled rates could stay higher for a while.

The minutes are due to be released on Wednesday.

"What is really going to be very important for U.S. stocks this week is going to be FOMC minutes, which will probably reconfirm how serious the Fed is about fighting inflation," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said.

Economic data due this week includes December's nonfarm payrolls report as well as manufacturing data, which will give further clues on the strength of the economy and the labor market.

Money market participants see a 68.8% chance the central bank will raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.50%-4.75% in February, with the rates peaking at 4.94% by June.

At 5:56 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 298 points, or 0.90%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 38.5 points, or 1.00%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 129.75 points, or 1.18%.

Tesla Inc fell 2.6% in premarket trading as the electric-vehicle maker missed Wall Street estimates on deliveries for the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.68% 0.66916 Delayed Quote.0.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.07% 1.19311 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.55% 0.73323 Delayed Quote.0.08%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.40% 1.05265 Delayed Quote.0.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.28% 0.012054 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ 100 -0.10% 10939.76 Real-time Quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.11% 10466.48 Real-time Quote.0.00%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.85% 0.62082 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD 3.00% 137.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 1.12% 123.18 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy"
06:41aSterling struggles against stronger dollar
RE
06:38aGermany may extend NATO task force leadership beyond 2023 -media
RE
06:36aDeals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
RE
06:35aDeteriorating demand dominates copper market mood
RE
06:34aCactus Announces Agreement To Acquire Flexsteel
RE
06:33aCourt rules against underwriter in China's first interbank bond fraud case
RE
06:33aFutures rise on first trading day of 2023
RE
06:25aTikTok-owner ByteDance cuts hundreds of jobs in China - SCMP
RE
06:19aIndia aims for $17 billion cut in food, fertiliser subsidies in 2023/24 - sources
RE
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing : Bullish Start to -3-
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Downgraded to Neutral by JP Morgan
2Exclusive-Tesla China boss Zhu promoted to global role - company postin..
3Chinese EV Stocks Rise After Strong December Deliveries
4FRESENIUS SE : Jefferies raises its recommendation to Buy
5Oil slides after IMF says slowing global growth engines portend tougher..

HOT NEWS