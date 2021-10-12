Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Futures rise on tech boost, focus turns to earnings

10/12/2021 | 08:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People are seen on Wall Street outside the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) -U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology shares, although the overall sentiment remained fragile due to worries about higher inflation and its impact on third-quarter earnings starting this week.

Mega-caps growth names including Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Google-parent Alphabet and Tesla rose in premarket trading.

Tesla gained 1.1% after data showed the electric vehicle maker sold 56,006 China-made vehicles in September, the highest since it started production in Shanghai about two years ago.

Oil firms including Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp edged up as Brent crude hit a near three-year high on energy crunch fears. [O/R]

The S&P energy sector has gained 49.5% so far this year, outperforming all the other sectors and the benchmark index by a large margin.

Higher oil prices and supply chain disruptions have set off alarm bells for businesses and consumers ahead of the third-quarter reporting season that begins on Wednesday with JPMorgan Chase & Co.

"Market participants could stay concerned over high energy prices translating into further acceleration in inflation, and thereby faster tightening by major central banks," said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.

Shares of JPMorgan and other major U.S. lenders traded lower.

Analysts expect a 29.6% year-over-year increase in profit for S&P 500 companies in the third quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv as of Friday.

"Right now we are in an information vacuum and the market is mainly looking forward to the earnings season... and that is really going to set the pace," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital Llc in New York.

"Expectations are quite low for the third quarter with Delta and everything else, really setting the stage for companies to beat beyond expectations."

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 59 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.24%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 65.75 points, or 0.45%.

Investors also awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday for clues on taper timeline, while inflation and retail sales data will be scrutinized to gauge the pace of economic recovery.

Fed's Vice Chair Richard Clarida, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin are slated to speak at separate events later in the day.

MGM Resorts International added 2.2% after Credit Suisse upgraded the U.S. casino operator's stock to "outperform" from "neutral".

Nike Inc rose 1.3% after Goldman Sachs started its coverage on the sportswear maker's stock with a "buy" rating.

American Airlines gained 1% after it forecast a smaller-than-expected adjusted net loss for the third quarter.

(Reporting by Devik Jain, Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru and Federica Urso in Gdansk; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Devik Jain


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.62% 2778.28 Delayed Quote.58.52%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.29% 3246.3 Delayed Quote.0.97%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 0.30% 20.13 Delayed Quote.27.65%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.21% 294.23 Delayed Quote.32.29%
TESLA, INC. 0.82% 791.94 Delayed Quote.12.23%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:54aFutures rise on tech boost, focus turns to earnings
RE
08:51aIndia asks utilities to import coal, warns states not to sell power on exchanges
RE
08:51aSouth Korean battery firms to shoulder $1.2 billion of GM's Bolt EV recall costs
RE
08:39aIrish budget extends COVID-19 wage subsidy to end-April
RE
08:33aGovernment Launches Review of Capital Raising Rules in Stock Market Shakeup -- Financial News
DJ
08:25aHIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND : Blackstone, Hipgnosis partner to invest in music as online streaming booms
RE
08:21aOil nears three-year high on energy crunch fears
RE
08:19aAMERICAN AIRLINES : sees smaller-than-expected third-quarter loss
RE
08:18aIndia's August industrial output grows 11.9% yr/yr
RE
08:09aIndia's retail inflation eases to 4.35% y/y in Sept - govt
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's property sector stalked by Evergrande default fears
2JPMorgan's Dimon blasts bitcoin as 'worthless', due for regulation
3EasyJet : FTSE 100 drops on rising inflation concerns; miners, banks we..
4Econocom Group Se : ECONOCOM HELPS CREATE EUROPE’S LEADER IN OPEN S..
5UK rate hike is imminent

HOT NEWS