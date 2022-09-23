Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Futures slide more than 1% on growth concerns

09/23/2022 | 07:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Friday as investors fretted over the prospect of an economic downturn and a hit to corporate earnings from the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive policy tightening moves to quell inflation.

Technology and growth stocks led declines in premarket trading, with megacap names including Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com, Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc all down more than 1% as benchmark Treasury yields were at an 11-year high.

The U.S. central bank raised rates by a widely expected 75 basis points on Wednesday and signaled a longer trajectory for policy rates at a time when a handful of companies - most recently FedEx Corp and Ford Motor Co - are issuing dire outlooks for earnings.

All the three major indexes closed lower for the third straight session on Thursday, and are tracking sharp weekly losses on fears that the Fed's hawkish move could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

"The likelihood of a U.S. recession in 2023 is increasing given the hawkish Fed. While it is widely understood that earnings estimates are too high given such recession risk, the market is unlikely to be able to look through falling earnings," Citigroup said in a note.

Goldman Sachs cut its year-end 2022 target for the benchmark S&P 500 index by about 16% to 3,600 points, a 4.2% decline from current levels.

At 6:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 351 points, or 1.16%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 47.25 points, or 1.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 161.25 points, or 1.39%.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to give opening remarks on the transition to the post-pandemic economy at an event at 2 p.m. ET.

On the data front, investors will closely monitor flash reading on business activity data from S&P Global at 09:45 am ET.

The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to 28.55 points.

Costco Wholesale Corp shed 3.5% after the big-box retailer reported a fall in its fourth-quarter profit margins, while battling higher freight and labor costs on rising inflationary pressure and global supply chain snags.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:37aIndian banks' loans rose 16.2% y/y in two weeks to Sept 9 - central bank
RE
07:33aInvestors dump global bond and equity funds in the week ended Sep.21
RE
07:29aChina central bank says it will improve monitoring of cross-border capital flows
RE
07:29aSri Lankan shares end lower as financials weigh; post weekly fall
RE
07:28aS. Korean police detain two Liberian officials over alleged rape of two teenagers
RE
07:28aCentral African Republic's top court annuls commission to rewrite constitution
RE
07:27aUK tax cuts deepen selloff, dollar soars and bonds plunge
RE
07:27aGold hits more than 2-year low on dollar strength, Fed concerns
RE
07:23aIMF cites Japanese yen's volatility, says monitoring situation
RE
07:19aGerman battery maker Varta scraps FY, Q3 guidance
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ericsson says no hardware exported to Russia, only software support
2Credit Suisse shares hit record low after report bank is looking to rai..
3Norsk Hydro To Initiate Share Buyback Program of Up To 100 Million Shar..
4The board of directors in Azelio has resolved on a fully guaranteed rig..
5China stocks fall on foreign outflow concerns, geopolitical risks

HOT NEWS