Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Futures slide on caution ahead of inflation data

02/24/2023 | 06:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Wall St entrance to the NYSE is seen in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as investors turned cautious ahead of a fresh reading on monthly inflation that could offer clues on further monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index is expected to have risen 0.4% on a monthly basis in January from 0.3% in December. Annual core PCE, however, is seen easing to 4.3% last month from 4.4%. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The three major U.S. indexes are set for weekly losses despite a modest rebound in the previous session, with the blue-chip Dow set for post losses for February.

After a strong January, equity markets have retreated this month as a slew of economic data fed into worries that the central bank might have to keep interest rates higher for longer on sticky inflation and a resilient labor market.

Market participants expect the Fed fund rates to peak at 5.35% by July and stay near those levels till year-end.

Megacap stocks like Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Nvidia Corp slid around 1% each in premarket trading as yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note edged up. [US/]

At 6:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 164 points, or 0.49%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 24 points, or 0.6%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 111.5 points, or 0.91%.

Separately, January home sales data and the University of Michigan's final reading of consumer sentiment for February are also due later in the day.

A string of Fed policymakers including Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Boston Fed President Susan Collins are also slated to speak.

Boeing Co slid 3% after the Federal Aviation Administration said the planemaker temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jets.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc fell 4.9% after reporting a greater than expected quarterly loss due to one-off charges related to Warner Bros-Discovery merger.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.03% 95.82 Delayed Quote.14.07%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.64% 0.6764 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
BOEING 1.15% 208.13 Delayed Quote.8.02%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.24% 1.19885 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.26% 0.73597 Delayed Quote.0.02%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.19% 1.05785 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.012095 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
NASDAQ 100 0.94% 12180.14 Real-time Quote.11.34%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.72% 11590.4 Real-time Quote.10.74%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.51% 0.61983 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 14.02% 236.64 Delayed Quote.61.93%
TESLA, INC. 0.60% 202.07 Delayed Quote.64.04%
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. -4.41% 14.75 End-of-day quote.55.59%
Latest news "Economy"
07:05aBoeing shares fall after new Dreamliner delivery halt
RE
07:03aRussia says forces pressing attack along Ukraine's Donetsk front
RE
07:03aIndian govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in Feb 17 week
RE
07:02aPolish Leopard tanks are already in Ukraine, defence minister says
RE
07:00aIndonesia tightens security in Papua after 10 killed in riot
RE
06:57aChinese nickel workers file complaint to Indonesia's rights body over work conditions
RE
06:55aFutures slide on caution ahead of inflation data
RE
06:48aU.S. nominee for World Bank wins positive reviews at G20 finance meeting
RE
06:48aAir India to hire over 4,200 cabin crew, 900 pilots after record aircraft deal
RE
06:46aWealthy G7 nations gearing up for new volley of sanctions on Russia
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk's challenge: Stay ahead of the competition
2Nagarro with weekly loss of over a quarter
3BASF Group: Reporting on the 2022 business year: BASF shows resilience ..
4Asian markets breath sigh of relief amid Ueda hearing
5Booking sets record with monthly overnight stays

HOT NEWS