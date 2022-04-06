Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Futures slide on rate hike jitters, Fed minutes awaited

04/06/2022 | 07:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday, signaling a second day of selling on Wall Street as investors feared aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve to tackle inflation, with eyes on minutes from the central bank's March meeting.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday she expected a combination of interest rate rises and a rapid balance sheet runoff, spooking investors and dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq down more than 2%.

Megacap growth and technology stocks, whose valuations stand to be pressured by higher bond yields, fell more than 1% in premarket trading. The benchmark 10-year yield hit a three-year high of 2.633%. [US/]

Tesla Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp fell between 0.9% and 1.9%.

The Federal Open Market Committee's minutes from its March meeting, set to be released at 1800 GMT, could indicate just how fast and how far policymakers will proceed in trimming several trillion dollars from the stash of assets purchased to stabilize financial markets through the pandemic.

Meanwhile, traders now see 83.1% odds of a 50 basis points rate hike at the Fed's meeting in May. [IRPR]

The CBOE Volatility index, widely known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to 22.8 points, highest since March 28.

At 06:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 184 points, or 0.53%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 31.25 points, or 0.69%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 156 points, or 1.05%.

Investors also awaited details of the latest package of coordinated sanctions by the West being readied against Russia in response to civilian killings in Ukraine.

JetBlue Airways Corp fell 3.7% after the carrier said on Tuesday it made an unsolicited $3.6 billion bid for Spirit Airlines Inc, potentially snarling merger plans between the ultra-low-cost carrier and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. Frontier Group and Spirit Airlines fell 3.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:15aTunisian president to impose new changes in voting in parliament elections
RE
07:14aU.S. to unveil actions targeting criminal Russian activity -statement
RE
07:14aPortugal Sells EUR3 Billion in New 10-Year Government Bond
DJ
07:10aFutures slide on rate hike jitters, Fed minutes awaited
RE
07:10aCopper prices fall as hawkish Fed boosts the dollar
RE
07:07aCrypto exchange Binance among investors to bail out victims of $615 million heist
RE
07:07aU.S. mortgage interest rates rise to 4.9% - MBA
RE
07:05aUkraine's Zelenskiy says some in West fear economic loss more than war crimes
RE
07:03aIn the U.S., manure is 'hot commodity' amid commercial fertilizer shortage
RE
07:01aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT
2Asian buyers of Russian oil, gas and coal
3HSBC launches metaverse portfolio for wealthy Asian clients
4Gold rebounds from 1-week low on Russia sanction fears
5Chr Hansen A/S : Q2 Roadshow presentation 2021/22

HOT NEWS