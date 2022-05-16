Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Futures slip as China data sparks growth fears

05/16/2022 | 07:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as downbeat data out of China stoked fresh concerns about a global economic slowdown at a time when investors are already on edge over aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Chinese and European stock markets fell, while oil slid as data showed China's economic activity cooled sharply in April as widening COVID-19 lockdowns took a heavy toll on consumption, industrial production and employment.

Wall Street closed sharply higher on Friday, but still the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their longest weekly losing streaks in over a decade.

Investors have been worried that aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to combat decades-high inflation could hurt the U.S, economy, with the conflict in Ukraine, supply chain snarls and the latest pandemic-related lockdowns in China further exacerbating the situation.

Goldman Sachs economists cut their forecast for U.S. GDP growth to 2.4% in 2022 from 2.6% previously, citing tighter financial conditions.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq have fallen 15.6% and 24.5%, respectively, so far this year, with growth stocks taking a sharp hit on concerns that bigger interest rate hikes could hurt their future cash flows.

Traders are now pricing a near 82% chance of a 50 basis point hike by the Fed in June. [IRPR]

Barring Tesla Inc, other megacap growth companies such as Microsoft Corp, Google owner-Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com, Apple Inc and Meta Platforms slipped about 0.3% in premarket trading.

Big banks were mixed, with Bank of America down 0.2%.

At 07:21 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 28 points, or 0.09%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.27%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 51.75 points, or 0.42%.

After worrying inflation and consumer sentiment data last week, focus is now on the retail sales report due on Tuesday.

Retailers such as Walmart Inc, Home Depot and Target Corp are also due to report their quarterly results this week.

Spirit Airlines jumped 17.1% after JetBlue Airways launched a hostile all-cash takeover bid for the discount carrier. JetBlue shares slipped 1%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55aFutures slip as China data sparks growth fears
RE
07:54aWheat prices jump as India export ban adds to supply squeeze
RE
07:52aPhilippines says 12-year-old provincial ban on Tampakan open-pit mining lifted
RE
07:50aRomania sells 365.8 million lei of June 2026 bonds, yields up
RE
07:50aGold prices buckle under pressure from 'King Dollar', higher yields
RE
07:44aFactbox-Five U.S. midterm primaries to watch May 17 in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Idaho
RE
07:40aStock markets struggle as fears over economy grow
RE
07:39aCOVID-19 may spread rapidly in North Korea, WHO warns
RE
07:39aJapan's Kishida to work closely with BOJ on economic policy
RE
07:38aBritain seeks significant changes to protocol without scrapping it - PM's spokesman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia
2Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
3Renault sells stake in Russia's Avtovaz, with buyback option
4Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
5Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken

HOT NEWS