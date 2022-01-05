Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Futures subdued as tech stocks extend fall; Fed minutes awaited

01/05/2022 | 07:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Wall St. sign is seen outside the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, even as big technology stocks continued to fall, with Salesforce.com declining after a brokerage downgrade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted an all-time closing high on Tuesday as market participants rotated into economically sensitive energy, financials and industrials shares from technology names that dragged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes lower.

Salesforce.com Inc fell 2.3% in premarket trading after a report that UBS lowered its rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy".

Shares of oil companies and major Wall Street lenders continued their march higher, with Marathon Petroleum Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co leading the packs.

On the other hand, tech heavyweights Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Tesla Inc and Nvidia Corp fell between 0.2% and 1.3%.

Interest-rate sensitive growth shares were also under pressure from a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, sparked by growing angst towards the prospect of interest rate hikes by the Fed to curb inflation. [US/]

The U.S. central bank said last month it would end its pandemic-era bond buying in 2022, signaling at least three interest rate hikes for the year. Minutes from the meeting are due at 1400 ET/1900 GMT.

"The rising yields will be a major story of the coming months of course as the Fed is preparing to end its QE purchases and hike rates. And the Fed minutes should give some light on the Fed's plans," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

At 6:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.01%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.08%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 63.25 points, or 0.39%.

On the data front, December readings on ADP National Employment report and Markit composite final PMI are set to be released later in the day.

Peloton Interactive dipped 1.6% after J.P.Morgan cut its price target on the fitness firm's stock on expectations of softer demand.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group and Bilibili Inc were down 1.1% and 4.2%, respectively, as China's top market regulator fined the companies' units for failing to properly report about a dozen deals.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

By Devik Jain


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -3.87% 144.42 Delayed Quote.0.36%
ALPHABET INC. -0.41% 2887.99 Delayed Quote.0.10%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.59% 336.53 Delayed Quote.0.05%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.71% 329.01 Delayed Quote.-2.17%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -2.76% 292.9 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. -3.92% 33.82 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
TESLA, INC. -4.18% 1149.59 Delayed Quote.8.78%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:15aFutures subdued as tech stocks extend fall; Fed minutes awaited
RE
07:14aAT&T adds nearly 900,000 wireless subscribers in fourth quarter
RE
07:07aPfizer, BioNTech to jointly develop shingles vaccine
RE
07:07aUk's competition appeal tribunal says meta has applied to appeal the competition regulator's decision on giphy
RE
07:05aChina will ensure stable economic growth in Q1, premier says
RE
07:05aMid America Mortgage announces completion of new funding source for its down payment assistance program through J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC
SE
07:05aBankSouth Mortgage’s Shannon K. Bradshaw named 2022 Five Star Mortgage Professional
SE
07:05aPromontory MortgagePath promotes Kevin Wheeler to managing director
SE
07:05aAfter, Inc. and PermaPlate® Partner to Deliver PermaPlate Furniture Protection powered by QuickCover® to Online Furniture Retailers
SE
07:02aIndonesia talks on coal exports postponed as scores of ships in limbo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
3Stock market optimism falters; higher U.S. yields hit tech stocks
4Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
5ELRINGKLINGER AG : Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan

HOT NEWS