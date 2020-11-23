Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fuwei Films Announces Its Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020

11/23/2020 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020 ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Net sales were RMB84.3 million (US$12.4 million), compared to RMB79.6 million during the same period in 2019.
  • Sales of specialty films were RMB54.4 million (US$8.0 million) or 64.6% of total revenues as compared to RMB40.6 million or 51.0% in the same period of 2019.
  • Overseas sales were RMB7.8 million or US$1.1 million, or 9.2% of total revenues, compared with RMB11.6 million or 14.6% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Gross profit was RMB36.0 million (US$5.3 million), representing a gross margin rate of 42.7%, as compared to gross profit of RMB21.6 million and a gross margin rate of 27.1% for the same period in 2019.
  • Net profit attributable to the Company was RMB13.5million (US$2.0 million) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB3.4 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase in profit of RMB10.1 million.

First Nine Months of 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Net sales were RMB250.4 million (US$36.9 million), compared to RMB248.8 million during the same period in 2019.
  • Sales of specialty films were RMB142.4 million (US$21.0 million) or 56.9% of total revenues as compared to RMB114.7 million or 46.1% in the same period of 2019.
  • Overseas sales were RMB21.1 million (US$3.1 million), or 8.4% of total revenues, compared with RMB42.2 million or 16.9% of total revenues in the same period in 2019.
  • Gross profit was RMB100.2 million (US$14.8 million), representing a gross margin of 40.0%, compared with gross profit of RMB52.6 million or a gross margin of 21.2% in the same period of 2019.
  • Net profit attributable to the Company was RMB40.5 million (US$6.0 million) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB1.0 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of RMB39.5 million from the same period in 2019.

Mr. Lei Yan, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, "Despite the challenging industry environment and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused significant and adverse effects on the global economy, our orders remain solid and sales are relatively stable. Sales of specialty films increased continuously which accounted for 64.6% of our total revenues during the quarter. In addition, we maintained profitability for six consecutive quarters. We believe these results benefit from our commitment to innovation and differentiated marketing strategy which have expanded the end-user applications of our films products. We will continue with these efforts and expect that they will enable the Company to capitalize on new opportunities despite challenging industry and economic conditions."

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Net sales during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 were RMB84.3 million (US$12.4 million), compared to RMB79.6 million during the same period in 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of RMB4.7 million or 5.9%. The decrease of average sales price caused a decrease of RMB3.2 million and the sales volume increase caused an increase of RMB7.9 million.

In the third quarter of 2020, sales of specialty films were RMB54.4 million (US$8.0 million) or 64.6% of total revenues as compared to RMB40.6 million or 51.0% in the same period of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of RMB13.8 million, or 34.0% as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in average sales price caused a decrease of RMB2.0 million and the increase in the sales volume caused an increase of RMB15.8 million.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):


Three-Month Period Ended
September 30, 2020

% of Total


Three-Month Period
Ended
September 30, 2019

% of Total


RMB

US$


RMB

Stamping  and transfer film

19,860

2,926

23.6%


26,552

33.3%

Printing film

6,261

922

7.4%


7,881

9.9%

Metallization film

451

66

0.5%


1,197

1.5%

Specialty film

54,435

8,017

64.6%


40,559

51.0%

Base film for other application

3,309

487

3.9%


3,397

4.3%









84,316

12,418

100.0%


79,586

100.0%

 

Overseas sales were RMB7.8 million or US$1.1 million, or 9.2% of total revenues, compared with RMB11.6 million or 14.6% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in average sales price caused a decrease of RMB0.6 million and the decrease in sales volume resulted in a decrease of RMB3.2 million.

The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):



Three-Month Period Ended
September 30, 2020

% of Total

Three-Month Period Ended
September 30, 2019

% of Total



RMB

US$

RMB

Sales in China


76,518

11,270

90.8%

67,993

85.4%

Sales in other countries


7,798

1,148

9.2%

11,593

14.6%










84,316

12,418

100.0%

79,586

100.0%

 

Gross profit was RMB36.0 million (US$5.3 million) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a gross margin rate of 42.7%, as compared to gross profit of RMB21.6 million and a gross margin rate of 27.1% for the same period in 2019. Correspondingly, gross margin rate increased by 15.6 percentage point compared to the same period in 2019.

Operating expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 were RMB20.9 million (US$3.1 million), which was RMB4.6 million, or 28.2% higher than the same period in 2019. This increase was mainly due to the change of accounting estimate which caused the increase of accrual depreciation of the third production line.

Net profit attributable to the Company during the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 was RMB13.5 million (US$2.0 million) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB3.4 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase in profit of RMB10.1 million.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Net sales during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 were RMB250.4 million (US$36.9 million), compared to RMB248.8 million, during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of RMB1.6 million or 0.6%, mainly due to the increase in sales volume.

In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, sales of specialty films were RMB142.4 million (US$21.0 million) or 56.9% of total revenues as compared to RMB114.7 million or 46.1% in the same period of 2019, which was an increase of RMB27.7 million, or 24.1% as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease of average sales price caused a decrease of RMB6.0 million and the increase in the sales volume caused an increase of RMB33.7 million.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):


Nine-Month Period Ended
September 30, 2020

% of

Total


Nine-Month Period
Ended
September 30, 2019

% of Total


RMB

US$


RMB

Stamping and transfer film

80,267

11,823

32.1%


86,675

34.9%

Printing film

17,851

2,629

7.1%


28,613

11.5%

Metallization film

3,112

458

1.2%


3,811

1.5%

Specialty film

142,400

20,973

56.9%


114,713

46.1%

Base film for other applications

6,775

998

2.7%


14,965

6.0%









250,405

36,881

100.0%


248,777

100.0%

 

Overseas sales during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were RMB21.1 million (US$3.1 million), or 8.4% of total revenues, compared with RMB42.2 million or 16.9% of total revenues in the same period in 2019. This was RMB21.1 million lower than the same period in 2019. The decrease in sales volume resulted in a decrease of RMB21.6 million and the increase of average sales price caused an increase of RMB0.5 million.

The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands):



Nine-Month Period Ended
September 30, 2020

% of Total

Nine-Month Period Ended
September 30, 2019

% of Total



RMB

US$

RMB

Sales in China


229,301

33,772

91.6%

206,625

83.1%

Sales in other countries


21,104

3,109

8.4%

42,152

16.9%










250,405

36,881

100.0%

248,777

100.0%

 

Gross profit was RMB100.2 million (US$14.8 million) for the first nine months ended September 30, 2020, representing a gross margin of 40.0%, as compared to a gross margin of 21.2% for the same period in 2019. Correspondingly, gross margin increased by 18.8 percentage. Average product sales prices decreased by 0.9% compared to the same period last year while the average cost of goods sold decreased by 24.7% compared to the same period last year.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were RMB54.7 million (US$8.1 million), compared to RMB44.9 million in the same period in 2019, which was RMB9.8 million or 21.8% higher than the same period in 2019. This increase was mainly due to the change of accounting estimate which caused the increase of accrual depreciation of the third production line.

Net profit attributable to the Company during the first nine-month period of 2020 was RMB40.5 million (US$6.0 million) compared to net profit attributable to the Company of RMB1.0 million during the same period in 2019, representing an increase of RMB39.5 million from the same period in 2019 due to the factors described above.

Cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash totaled RMB88.8 million (US$13.1 million) as of September 30, 2020. Total shareholders' equity was RMB248.7 million (US$36.6 million).

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted total ordinary shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a teleconference on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET / 9:00 p.m. Beijing time to discuss the financial results. To participate in the call, please dial +1-844-369-8770 in North America, or +1-862-298-0840 internationally, approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call can also be accessed via telephone by calling +1-877-481-4010 in North America, or +1-919-882-2331 internationally, and entering the following Conference ID: 38820. The replay will be available until December 8, 2020.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used to package food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the uncertainty of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain countries; uncertainty around coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, uncertainty around U.S.-China trade war and its effect on the Company's operation, fluctuations of the RMB exchange rate, and our ability to obtain adequate financing for our planned capital expenditure requirements; uncertainty as to our ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology; risks associated with possible defects and errors in our products; uncertainty as to our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property rights; uncertainty as to our ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel; and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in view of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Xiaoli Yu
Investor Relations Officer
Phone: +86-133-615-59266
Email: fuweiIR@fuweifilms.com

In the U.S.:

Shiwei Yin
Investor Relations
Grayling
Phone: +1-646-284-9474
Email: shiwei.yin@grayling.com

 

Financial Tables to Follow

 

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND DECEMBER 31, 2019

(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)

(Unaudited)













September 30, 2020


December 31, 2019


RMB

US$


RMB

ASSETS

Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents


86,310

12,712


60,871

Restricted cash


2,500

368


25,500

Accounts and bills receivable, net


23,403

3,447


26,960

Inventories


27,294

4,020


23,584

Advance to suppliers


7,981

1,175


6,277

Prepayments and other receivables


1,254

185


1,058

Deferred tax assets – current


1,286

189


1,266

Total current assets


150,028

22,096


145,516







Property, plant and equipment, net


278,210

40,976


302,642

Construction in progress


1,069

157


-

Lease prepayments, net


15,351

2,261


15,762

Advance to suppliers - long term, net


1,542

227


1,542

Deferred tax assets - non current


403

59


509







Total assets


446,603

65,776


465,971







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities






Short-term borrowings


65,000

9,573


65,000

Due to related parties


92,846

13,675


119,297

Accounts payables


23,026

3,391


19,532

Notes payable


3,400

501


41,000

Advance from customers


5,127

755


5,204

Accrued expenses and other payables

6,491

956


5,454

Total current liabilities


195,890

28,851


255,487







Deferred tax liabilities


2,024

298


2,290







Total liabilities


197,914

29,149


257,777







Equity






Shareholders' equity






Registered capital (of US$0.519008 par value;
5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,265,837 issued and
outstanding)


13,323

1,962


13,323

Additional paid-in capital


311,907

45,939


311,907

Statutory reserve


37,441

5,514


37,441

Accumulated deficit


(114,822)

(16,911)


(155,317)

Cumulative translation adjustment


840

123


840

Total equity


248,689

36,627


208,194

Total liabilities and equity


446,603

65,776


465,971

  

 

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE THREE- AND NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019

(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)

(Unaudited)













The Three-Month Period Ended
September 30,

The Nine-Month Period Ended
September 30, 




2020


2019

2020


2019


RMB

US$


RMB

RMB

US$


RMB

Net sales


84,316

12,418


79,586

250,405

36,881


248,777

Cost of sales


48,276

7,110


57,996

150,171

22,118


196,154











Gross profit


36,040

5,308


21,590

100,234

14,763


52,623











Operating expenses










Selling expenses


4,200

619


3,236

11,658

1,717


9,737

Administrative expenses


16,735

2,465


13,083

43,058

6,342


35,113

Total operating expenses


20,935

3,084


16,319

54,716

8,059


44,850











Operating income 


15,105

2,224


5,271

45,518

6,704


7,773











Other income (expense)










- Interest income


637

94


255

1,494

220


671

- Interest expense


(2,240)

(330)


(2,240)

(6,697)

(986)


(6,675)

- Others income (expense), net


(118)

(17)


80

-

-


(792)











Total other expense


(1,721)

(253)


(1,905)

(5,203)

(766)


(6,796)











Income before provision for income taxes


13,384

1,971


3,366

40,315

5,938


977











Income tax benefit


99

15


77

180

27


44











Net income  


13,483

1,986


3,443

40,495

5,965


1,021





















Other comprehensive loss










- Foreign currency translation
adjustments


-

-


1

-

-


-











Comprehensive income


13,483

1,986


3,444

40,495

5,965


1,021











Income per share,
Basic and diluted


4.13

0.61


1.05

12.40

1.83


0.31

Weighted average number ordinary
shares,
Basic and diluted


3,265,837

3,265,837


3,265,837

3,265,837

3,265,837


3,265,837












 

 

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019

(amounts in thousands except share and per share value)

(Unaudited)









The Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 



2020


2019



RMB

US$


RMB

Cash flow from operating activities






Net income


40,495

5,965


1,021

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating
activities






- Depreciation of property, plant and equipment


29,086

4,284


33,957

- Amortization of intangible assets


401

59


400

- Deferred income taxes


(180)

(27)


(44)

- Bad debt (recovery) expense


131

19


(897)

-Inventory provision


-

-


724

Changes in operating assets and liabilities 






- Accounts and bills receivable


3426

505


(72)

- Inventories


(3,710)

(546)


1,815

- Advance to suppliers


(1,705)

(251)


(4,833)

- Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(186)

(27)


(155)

- Accounts payable


3,494

515


393

- Accrued expenses and other payables


313

46


501

- Advance from customers


(77)

(11)


2,447

- Tax payable


724

107


368







Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


72,212

10,638


35,625







Cash flow from investing activities






Purchases of property, plant and equipment


(4,653)

(685)


(12,889)

Restricted cash related to trade finance


-

-


-

Advance to suppliers - non current


-

-


-

Amount change in construction in progress


(1,069)

(157)


366







Net cash used in investing activities


(5,722)

(842)


(12,523)







Cash flow from financing activities






Principal payments of bank loans


-

-


-

Proceeds from short-term bank loans


-

-


50

Proceeds from related party


(26,451)

(3,896)


3,457

Change in notes payable


(37,600)

(5,538)


1,400







Net cash provided by financing activities


(64,051)

(9,434)


4,907







Effect of foreign exchange rate changes


-

311


-







Net increase in cash and cash equivalent


2,439

673


28,009







Cash and cash equivalent






At beginning of period/year


86,371

12,407


46,908

At end of period/year


88,810

13,080


74,917







SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:






Interest paid


6,697

986


6,675

Income tax paid


-

-


-







SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES:

Account payable for plant and equipment:


1,010

149


1,062

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fuwei-films-announces-its-unaudited-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-2020-301178590.html

SOURCE Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
04:29pCABOT : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:29pWSFS FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:29pAGILENT : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:29pSUL AMERICA S A : Notice to Shareholders - Stock Dividends
PU
04:28pCABOT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pMONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pGP STRATEGIES CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pSPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pADVAXIS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pCABOT : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ