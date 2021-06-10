Fuze : Announces Fuze : Contact Center as a Standalone Offering to Meet Evolving Enterprise Needs

New offering accelerates implementation and provides cost-effective voice queueing for enterprises with non-traditional contact center requirements

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced the availability of Fuze Contact Center as a standalone solution for enterprises that require a contact center for high-level customer experiences. As an alternative to Fuze’s fully integrated UCaaS + CCaaS platform, the standalone CCaaS offering empowers enterprises with rapid deployment of contact center features, such as call routing and queuing, without the cost associated with traditional solutions.

Fuze Contact Center provides a powerful call routing engine that ensures callers are directed to contact center agents quickly, securely, and with clear voice quality. With Fuze’s standalone offering, enterprises receive the same core benefits of Fuze Contact Center, including an exceptional user experience and access to Fuze’s global calling network, but with more cost-effective options and a faster deployment time.

“In transitioning to Fuze Contact Center, our team could not afford to lose any time,” said Casey Abell at WM. “Fuze worked alongside our team to get our contact center up and running within a matter of a few days, enabling us to continue providing our drivers with an optimal service experience with zero downtime.”

Additional features and benefits of the standalone Fuze Contact Center offering include:

Accelerated Enablement: With a faster deployment than traditional contact center solutions, Fuze Contact Center allows organizations to quickly ramp up and enable agents in as little as 48 hours. Fast start services solutions allow organizations of varying sizes to implement call routing at a controlled cost point, providing faster time-to-value.

With a faster deployment than traditional contact center solutions, Fuze Contact Center allows organizations to quickly ramp up and enable agents in as little as 48 hours. Fast start services solutions allow organizations of varying sizes to implement call routing at a controlled cost point, providing faster time-to-value. Enhanced Mobility & Accessibility: Fuze Contact Center enables agents and supervisors to connect from anywhere, on any device. Supervisor for Tablet functionality extends the capabilities of the desktop and web clients for mobile users, enabling supervisors to view and manage queue activity and monitor agents directly from a tablet.

Fuze Contact Center enables agents and supervisors to connect from anywhere, on any device. Supervisor for Tablet functionality extends the capabilities of the desktop and web clients for mobile users, enabling supervisors to view and manage queue activity and monitor agents directly from a tablet. Integration Across Line-of-Business Applications: Fuze Contact Center complements Microsoft Teams by providing voice queuing that ensures callers are connected to the right agent regardless of where they work. Customers can also leverage the power of the Fuze Integrations Ecosystem to connect with other enterprise-grade applications, including Salesforce, Dynamics, Zendesk, Netsuite, Bullhorn, and more.

Fuze Contact Center complements Microsoft Teams by providing voice queuing that ensures callers are connected to the right agent regardless of where they work. Customers can also leverage the power of the Fuze Integrations Ecosystem to connect with other enterprise-grade applications, including Salesforce, Dynamics, Zendesk, Netsuite, Bullhorn, and more. Best-of-Breed Partnerships: For customers who require voice and screen recording, Fuze has partnered with Envision to provide Click2Coach. Customers with compliance requirements can also leverage Fuze’s new integration with Thetalake.

“As an integrated part of Fuze’s UCaaS platform, our enterprise customers have seen a significant return on their investment with Fuze Contact Center,” said Rob Scudiere, president and chief operating officer at Fuze. “Offering Fuze Contact Center as a standalone solution can now help call-heavy departments streamline operations through intuitive features, such as call routing and queueing, regardless of whether or not the entire organization is ready to migrate all of its communications systems to UCaaS.”

Learn more about Fuze’s contact center offerings here.

About Fuze

Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading intelligent cloud architecture. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world. For more information, visit fuze.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005131/en/