Fuze : Enhances Customer Experience with New Contact Center Updates and Partner Integration

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced a series of new product features to enhance the Fuze Contact Center experience for agents and supervisors. Fuze also announced a new partnership with Envision to improve workforce engagement management and quality assurance across the contact center experience.

Fuze Contact Center, a fully integrated offering within the Fuze platform, provides users with a holistic view of their contact center activities and deeper insight into agent performance, boosting productivity and, ultimately, the customer experience.

To assist supervisors who are training new employees or coaching agents who need more assistance, Fuze Contact Center now includes an agent-centric supervisor view providing detailed insights into specific agent actions and behaviors. For mobile supervisors, tablet access provides enhanced mobility, while maintaining agent and queue visibility, monitoring, and control when on the move.

“At Fuze, we are committed to empowering organizations to meet evolving customer expectations around reliable and efficient contact center experiences,” said Rob Scudiere, president and chief operating officer at Fuze. “Our continued enhancements to Fuze Contact Center and partnerships with workforce engagement management and quality assurance experts empower enterprise organizations to drive employee engagement and provide a superior customer experience, while continuing to adapt to the demands of distributed work.”

Fuze has partnered with an industry solution to maximize workforce engagement and ensure quality at every level within the contact center.

Envision is a leading provider of solutions that turn customer interaction data into action, improving business outcomes and driving exceptional customer experiences. Data from phone, email, chat, and social media interactions enables organizations to quickly identify patterns and trends, optimize operations, and transform customer and agent relationships. Through this partnership, Fuze customers will benefit from access to Envision Click2Coach®, a workforce engagement and speech analytics solution that provides Fuze Contact Center customers with voice and screen recording, desktop and speech analytics, manual and automated evaluations, quality management, and coaching.

“An engaged and effective agent workforce that delivers world-class customer experiences is critical in today’s competitive environment,” says Rodney Kuhn at Envision. “With the unique capabilities of Click2Coach on the Fuze collaboration platform, enterprise organizations can now meet critical customer service objectives by empowering their contact center with the cloud-based communications analytics required to drive successful experiences.”

