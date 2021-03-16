Log in
Fuze : Enhances the Overall Meeting Experience for Seamless Enterprise Workflows

03/16/2021 | 11:02am EDT
New one-click to join feature for top meeting vendors, a customizable immersive screen share experience, and partnership with BigMarker extends meeting interoperability for enterprise users

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced the expansion of its meeting experience to include one-click to join functionality across multiple providers, including Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams, GoogleMeet, and GoToMeeting. Fuze users can now launch and join meetings, regardless of the provider, from within the Fuze platform, streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity.

Across the modern enterprise, employees are required to join meetings using a variety of communications solutions, whether they are meeting with external parties via different software or internally on an alternate company-mandated platform. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of fully remote work, employee calendars have only become more complex as organizations have adopted a range of communication tools to retain workforce engagement and collaboration.

With the new one-click functionality, the enhanced Fuze meeting list automatically identifies when a third-party meeting provider, such as Zoom, Webex, GoToMeeting, GoogleMeet, or Teams, is included in an invite. By directly launching that meeting, Fuze reduces the friction of switching between platforms and simplifies the user’s join meeting process and overall experience. This feature is compatible with Fuze desktop, Fuze for web, and the Fuze mobile app.

“To address the needs of the modern enterprise, we need to meet the user where they work, which means coexisting, embedding, and interoperating with the tools commonly found in users’ daily workflows,” said Rob Scudiere, president and chief operating officer at Fuze. “Expanding our meeting list to enable users to be more efficient throughout their day, regardless of the meeting platform they are joining, is an important step towards empowering seamless enterprise workflows in today’s work environment. Fuze continues to introduce new innovations that put the Fuze platform at the center of more efficient and productive communications and an improved user experience across the enterprise.”

Fuze has also updated meetings to make collaborating with screen share easier and more effective. With a new immersive screen share experience, users can choose to expand the viewing area for full screen viewing, providing more space and easier viewing. Users can also personalize the viewing experience with new video layout options such as Speaker View and Side View, giving the end user more flexibility and control over their meeting experience.

Additionally, Fuze has teamed up with BigMarker, a category-leading platform for webinars and virtual events, to further enhance the online meeting experience. This partnership allows Fuze users to engage their audiences through premium webinars and virtual events for more than 1,000 attendees.

“As a webinar and virtual event solution, we recognize the importance of providing people with the video tools they need to thrive in a remote or hybrid work environment,” said Justin Brown, BigMarker’s COO and Head of Product. “We are thrilled to partner to combine Fuze's leading video quality and reliability with BigMarker's ability to host large-scale virtual events for up to 50,000 attendees.”

About BigMarker

BigMarker is the #1-rated webinar and virtual events platform, helping companies grow faster by hosting more meaningful conversations with their customers. Thousands of businesses, organizations, and universities use BigMarker to host live, on-demand, and automated webinars and virtual events, training and conferences—building stronger relationships with internal and external customers in the process. BigMarker also provides integrations, APIs, and white label services that enable companies to integrate powerful interactive video experiences into their marketing, sales, and learning stacks. For more information on BigMarker and how to harness video to create better customer experiences, visit www.bigmarker.com.

About Fuze

Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading intelligent cloud architecture. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world. For more information, visit fuze.com.


© Business Wire 2021
